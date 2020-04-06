Matthew Gutierrez backs out of Madison superintendent job

Less than two months before he was slated to become Madison's next superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez is backing out of the job.
Late Monday, the Madison School Board announced Gutierrez was rescinding the Madison job. The 39-year-old Gutierrez, who is superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools, was supposed to begin leading the Madison School District on June 1.
The abrupt decision comes as Wisconsin's second largest school district grapples with the statewide closure of schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The public health crisis is the reason he gave School Board President Gloria Reyes as to why he could not go forward with the Madison job, according to a statement from the Madison School District.
"Dr. Gutierrez stated that he could not leave his district during this incredibly challenging time as he felt an overwhelming need to stay and support the students and staff in his current district," the statement said.
Reyes, in the statement, called Gutierrez's decision "both surprising and disappointing."
"Ultimately, the situation changed in a way that nobody could have predicted, making the timing for Dr. Gutierrez's departure from his current role no longer an option for him personally," Reyes said in the statement.
While the district is focused on switching thousands of students to virtual learning, feeding students who rely on lunches and breakfasts provided at school, and addressing other closure-related challenges, the School Board must now also scramble to solve the uncertain leadership position.
Jane Belmore has been leading the district since last summer when former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left for a job at Harvard University. Belmore's contract runs through the end of June.
On Jan. 17, the School Board unanimously voted to hire Gutierrez over two other finalists for the position — Eric Thomas, former chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, former superintendent of the Albany, New York, school district.
Last month, Gutierrez visited Madison for the first time since he was hired and signed a contract for superintendent. He came to tour the district and meet school staff in preparation for the first would-be job in his 18-year education career outside of Texas.
The School Board had even approved a $30,000 contract for a consulting firm to help Gutierrez transition into the job by conducting a review of district departments.
At a news conference on March 10, Gutierrez said he wanted to "unify the community" during his first year in Madison.
But the task was likely to be difficult as Gutierrez faced criticism by some prominent African American community leaders, who questioned his qualifications and skill set.
Gutierrez was supposed to make an annual salary of $250,000.
Following a virtual, open work group meeting Monday, the School Board went into closed session around 8 p.m. The announcement on Gutierrez's resignation was made around 10 p.m.
The Seguin Board of Trustees held a meeting last week where "discussion regarding superintendent contract" was listed as an item for closed session. Gutierrez became the superintendent of Seguin, which is in San Antonio metro area, in August 2017.
This story will be updated.
