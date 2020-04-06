Matthew Gutierrez backs out of Madison superintendent job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less than two months before he was slated to become Madison's next superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez is backing out of the job.

Late Monday, the Madison School Board announced Gutierrez was rescinding the Madison job. The 39-year-old Gutierrez, who is superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools, was supposed to begin leading the Madison School District on June 1.

The abrupt decision comes as Wisconsin's second largest school district grapples with the statewide closure of schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The public health crisis is the reason he gave School Board President Gloria Reyes as to why he could not go forward with the Madison job, according to a statement from the Madison School District.

"Dr. Gutierrez stated that he could not leave his district during this incredibly challenging time as he felt an overwhelming need to stay and support the students and staff in his current district," the statement said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Reyes, in the statement, called Gutierrez's decision "both surprising and disappointing."