Matthew Gutierrez backs out of Madison School District superintendent job

Less than two months before he was slated to become Madison’s next superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez is backing out of the job.
Late Monday, the Madison School Board announced Gutierrez was rescinding his acceptance of the Madison position. Gutierrez, 39, who is superintendent of Seguin, Texas, schools, was supposed to begin leading the district June 1.
The abrupt decision comes as Wisconsin’s second-largest school district grapples with the statewide closure of schools to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The public health crisis is the reason Gutierrez gave School Board President Gloria Reyes as to why he could not go forward with the Madison job, according to a statement from the Madison School District announcing his decision.
“Dr. Gutierrez stated that he could not leave his district during this incredibly challenging time as he felt an overwhelming need to stay and support the students and staff in his current district,” the statement said.
Reyes, in the statement, called Gutierrez’s decision “both surprising and disappointing.”
“Ultimately, the situation changed in a way that nobody could have predicted, making the timing for Dr. Gutierrez’s departure from his current role no longer an option for him personally,” Reyes said in the statement.
She said the district “understands and fully appreciates” his decision.
While the Madison School District is focused on switching thousands of students to virtual learning, feeding students who rely on lunches and breakfasts provided at school, and addressing other closure-related challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Board must now scramble to solve the uncertain leadership position.
Jane Belmore has been leading the district on an interim basis since last summer, when former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left for a position with Harvard University. Belmore’s contract runs through the end of June.
The district’s statement said the School Board will schedule a closed session meeting “to decide next steps and to carefully evaluate all options. No additional information is available at this time.”
Reyes did not return a call late Monday night.
On Jan. 17, the School Board unanimously voted to hire Gutierrez over two other finalists for the position — Eric Thomas, former chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education, and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, former superintendent of the Albany, New York, school district.
The School Board approved his contract, which included an annual salary of $250,000, on Feb. 3.
Last month, Gutierrez visited Madison for the first time since he was selected. He came to tour the district and meet school staff in preparation for the first would-be job in his 18-year education career outside of Texas.
Gutierrez’s visit to Wisconsin came just as the seriousness of the pandemic started becoming reality across the United States.
The School Board had approved a $30,000 contract for a consulting firm to help Gutierrez transition into the job by conducting a review of district departments.
At a news conference on March 10, Gutierrez said he wanted to “unify the community” during his first year in Madison.
But the task was likely to be difficult, as Gutierrez faced criticism from some African American community leaders, who questioned his qualifications. But he had received support from Latino leaders and others prominent community members.
Following a virtual, open work group meeting Monday, the School Board went into closed session around 8 p.m. in which they were scheduled to discuss the “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee.”
The announcement on Gutierrez’s decision was made around 10 p.m.
The Seguin Board of Trustees held a meeting last week in which “discussion regarding superintendent contract” was listed as an item for closed session. Gutierrez became the superintendent of Seguin, which is in the San Antonio metro area, in August 2017.
