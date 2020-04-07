Matthew Gutierrez backs out of Madison School District superintendent job

Last month, Gutierrez visited Madison for the first time since he was selected. He came to tour the district and meet school staff in preparation for the first would-be job in his 18-year education career outside of Texas.

Gutierrez’s visit to Wisconsin came just as the seriousness of the pandemic started becoming reality across the United States.

The School Board had approved a $30,000 contract for a consulting firm to help Gutierrez transition into the job by conducting a review of district departments.

At a news conference on March 10, Gutierrez said he wanted to “unify the community” during his first year in Madison.

But the task was likely to be difficult, as Gutierrez faced criticism from some African American community leaders, who questioned his qualifications. But he had received support from Latino leaders and others prominent community members.

Following a virtual, open work group meeting Monday, the School Board went into closed session around 8 p.m. in which they were scheduled to discuss the “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee.”

The announcement on Gutierrez’s decision was made around 10 p.m.

The Seguin Board of Trustees held a meeting last week in which “discussion regarding superintendent contract” was listed as an item for closed session. Gutierrez became the superintendent of Seguin, which is in the San Antonio metro area, in August 2017.

