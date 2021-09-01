 Skip to main content
Masks required outdoors for Madison School District elementary and middle school students
Masks will be required to be worn by elementary and middle school students outdoors in the Madison School District, as well as inside school buildings, according to an announcement by the district on Wednesday, just one day ahead of the start of the new school year. 

Students will be required to wear masks on playgrounds and all outdoor school property for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year, district spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email. 

The requirement includes staff, families, and visitors in elementary and middle school buildings, as well as after school childcare and activities at K-8 schools. Madison schools will work with families who need accommodations, to ensure all students' needs are met, LeMonds said. 

"Calling the Delta variant “very concerning” due to its high transmissibility rate, level of severe disease, and incidence of breakthrough infections of those who are vaccinated, (Madison School District) advisors unanimously recommended outdoor masking for elementary and middle school students, to ensure the district’s goal of keeping students learning safely in-person and inside school buildings," LeMonds said. "It was determined, the extra layer of safety mitigation for students who are under 12 years old, and not eligible to be vaccinated, is best for these younger scholars."

The requirement does not apply to Madison's high schools. 

