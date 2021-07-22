Masks required for all in Madison School District buildings in the fall

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday encouraged anyone over the age of 12 who will attend K-12 school as well as college or universities in the upcoming year to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption," Evers said in a statement.

Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHS guidance, which could lessen the possibility of students having to miss out on in-person school and extracurricular activities such as sporting events after being exposed to the virus.

COVID-19 cases have increased over the past several weeks in Wisconsin after a period of regular decline. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 on Thursday, almost three times higher than the 85 daily cases just two weeks ago, according to the DHS.

The increase in Wisconsin has taken place amid reports of surges in new cases from states across the country. Those new cases were most commonly attributed to the more-transmissible delta variant.