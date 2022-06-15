Masks optional in Madison School District buildings for summer school

Masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in Madison School District buildings starting June 20, according to an announcement Wednesday.

At the start of the summer semester, the district will shift its protocol in regard to masks indoors from “required” to “highly recommended.”

The Madison School District was one of the last districts in Dane County and Wisconsin to require masks to be worn indoors by students, staff and visitors, after others relaxed their policies earlier in the 2021-22 school year. Dane County dropped its countywide mask rule on March 1.

The district previously cited rising COVID-19 cases locally as a reason for its repeated extension of its mask mandate, which it revisited every two weeks between May and the end of the school year. The school year ended on Thursday.

The decision to drop the mask requirement came after continued review of current local COVID-19 metrics, recent CDC guidance, and the unanimous recommendation of the school district’s team of medical advisors, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement. The district continues to strongly encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated against the virus.

The district will require students, staff or visitors to wear a mask in school buildings under the following conditions:

If the student, staff member, or visitor is displaying symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a cough, congestion, runny nose or sore throat;

If a student, staff member or visitor tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to isolate for a minimum of five days. If symptoms are improving after five days, they may return to school, but must wear a mask for at least the first five days after their return;

If a student, staff member or visitor is identified as “close contact,” they will be required to wear a mask for a period of time – the duration of which will be determined after they complete the district's health screener.

Aside from highly recommending that students, staff members and visitors wear masks while indoors, the district will continue health practices such as frequent handwashing, cleaning, and encouraging or requiring folks to stay home when ill.

Masks may again be required districtwide if COVID conditions warrant or they are recommended under the guidance of health officials, LeMonds said.

