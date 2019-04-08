Olson Elementary School had a mascot — Swimmy the otter — and a school song, so what could it be missing?
A dance, of course.
So Principal Deb Lyons tapped Reshanna Lenoir-Beckfield, a third-grade teacher who works with students in dance at the school, to come up with a school dance. The dance was debuted Wednesday at a school assembly with a dance-off with UW-Madison mascot Bucky Badger. Swimmy won, of course.
It’s all part of an effort by Lyons to beef up school spirit at the elementary school, which sits so far on the southwest side of the Madison School District that it has a Verona address.
“It’s all around building school spirit and community and setting the vision for our students to be college, career or community ready,” Lyons said. “It helps kids build that whole sense of community. We have a school that draws upon a neighborhood that is 2 miles away.”
Students are asked to identify their super power and then use it throughout the school year. Every student also is awarded a cape in green, the school color.
Each year, the school invites the UW marching band and Bucky, if possible, and the visits are paid for by the school PTO. It is part of the school’s connection with UW-Madison, which also includes support from Alpha Phi Alpha, an African American fraternity.
Members volunteer at Olson to support various school events and mentor African American boys. They also have given tours of the college campus.
Lenoir-Beckfield worked on the dance with her sixth-grade daughter, Kaitlyn, and then had students at Olson help add some flair to it.
“I added the booty shake,” fifth-grader Davarion Johnson said. “At the same time, I put the fire into the dance.”
Davarion said dancing is “talking without speaking.”
“It’s a school dance where everyone can show their spirit,” fifth-grader Natania Julius said.
Lyons, who is in her fourth year at Olson before retiring at the end of the year, has made it her mission to put more emphasis on Swimmy, who was redesigned from Swimmy to Super Swimmy, and the school song, which is sung at all of the assemblies.
Inspired by Bucky, she found a costume, which the PTO paid for, so the mascot could become three-dimensional.
Swimmy was renamed when Lyons came to Olson, and Super Swimmy Awards were created last year so teachers can identify students who go above and beyond and then have them acknowledged at school assemblies.
This year, a child-sized version of the otter costume was donated to school and Little Swimmy was created. The smaller mascot debuted at last week’s assembly by first-grader Rayne Marshall, who was chosen because her confidence made her a great fit for the dance-off.
The larger mascot costume was worn by Delia Watkins, behavior education assistant, but others also have worn it.
Fourth-grader Tricia Balice, who was vice principal for the day Friday, said she thought it would be a great idea to recognize other students in the future — similar to the Super Swimmy Awards — by having them wear the costume at an assembly.
Sarah Vykhodets, who also worked on the school dance — along with fellow fifth-graders Diya Dhawal, Emily Feng, Saatvika Gadi and Mia Tyler — said teachers are part of why students have school spirit because they get them “in the right mindset for the day.”
“Our school, every student in it, has pride in the school,” Diya said. “It’s a good place to be. I feel like every student adds to Olson’s spirit.”