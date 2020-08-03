× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the 2020-21 school year approaches, private schools are taking advantage of smaller enrollments and fewer buildings to plan in-person learning while area public schools are focusing on virtual learning.

And since the Madison Metropolitan School District announced July 17 it would start the year entirely virtually, some private schools are seeing an increase in enrollment interest.

“My phone and email are off the hook right now,” said St. Dennis Catholic School principal Matt Beisser, whose school will offer parents a choice of in-person or virtual school. “The uptick is there.”

Lighthouse Christian School, which will also offer its parents a choice, has received 15 to 20 requests since MMSD’s announcement, “some only until MMSD (goes) back to in-person,” principal Tia Sierra wrote in an email.

The interest in private schools comes as the Madison district works on details of how it will improve its virtual-learning program — created in just weeks amid an unprecedented situation this spring — as it received mixed reviews from parents and students. Many other districts in Dane County have followed suit, though a few are going to offer a choice for some form of in-person instruction.

Many local private schools, meanwhile, are pushing ahead with an option for in-person schooling, as long as Public Health Madison & Dane County doesn’t order all schools closed as it did this spring.

To make it work, they’re instituting measures like social distancing, daily temperature checks and increased outdoor learning. They’re also aiming to have smaller class sizes — a goal that contrasts with the increased interest from families.

“One of the challenges we have is because of the social distancing, in a classroom where you would typically have 26 students in a room, we’re now only about 13 to 18 is what we can have,” said Barbara Wiers, the director of elementary and communications at Abundant Life Christian School. “Our class sizes are now limited based on what we can physically put in a room or two rooms based on our faculty.”

Enrollments at these schools are much smaller than the nearly-27,000 students MMSD serves across all of its grade levels. St. Dennis, for example, has just a single class at each grade level from 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth grade, while ALCS has 260 enrolled K-12, though Wiers said they "anticipate growth." Madison Waldorf School typically has around 115 students, though they're closer to 95 right now for fall for pre-k through eighth grade, enrollment director Anastasia Warpinski said.

Wiers stressed that all educators — public and private — have “different and unique considerations” in front of them, and private schools’ ability to open for in-person doesn’t say anything about the challenges facing public schools.

“Whatever we talk about, it’s not about somebody else is doing it wrong,” she said. “We can only really do and make decisions based on the factors that affect ALCS.”

Creating options

Many of the private schools surveyed their families to determine their plans for the spring.

“Like a lot of school districts, they asked parents what their thoughts were and what they wanted to do," said St. Dennis' Beisser. "We came up with a plan that really gave everybody what they wanted."

St. Dennis is allowing parents to choose in-person or online and will have students at home log into a Google Meet session to watch live instruction as if they were in the room, Beisser said. At ALCS, the plan is to have in-person learning, with those who have a health-related reason to learn virtually provided their own curriculum.

At Madison Waldorf School, Warpinski said the summer has been “like a roller coaster and very busy.”

“It’s all about planning, planning, planning,” she said. “Schools don't just have one plan, they have three or four. It’s all about contingency planning.”

For now, the plan is to take advantage of the outdoors, something already built into the school’s curriculum, while having hybrid and full distance learning plans in place if the health situation changes.

One City Schools, a public charter school started a few years ago, announced its plan Friday. The school will offer parents with students in 4-year-old kindergarten through second grade a choice of a fully virtual option with live-streamed classes from the classrooms or attend school in-person Monday through Friday with staggered start and end times.

The school plans to enroll 140 students in those grades, according to its outline of fall plans. In its announcement, the school said it will use the past four weeks of having in-person preschool to help guide how school will look this fall.

"Over the four weeks that our preschool has been open, we have learned a lot about what it will take the provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our children during our current public health crisis," the presentation states. "We also learned what it will cost financially to keep our students, families, staff and school community healthy while simultaneously working to ensure our children receive a high quality education in the format that will be most optimal for their learning style and their family's employment and economic situation."

Madison Country Day School, which has a detailed plan available on its website, acknowledged that things will change throughout the year.

“While it is impossible to guarantee what modality the school will be in on August 24, our current plan is for in-person instruction,” interim head of school Mark Brooks wrote in a recent update to families. “If I were pressed to speculate today, I would say that we should all be prepared to flexibly flow through all of these modalities this school year.”

Safety plans

Beyond the mask-wearing mandated by Gov. Tony Evers’ recent executive order and local public health officials, schools planning to have students inside are taking extra precautions to ensure safety.

“Every element of education is touched by this,” ALCS' Wiers said. “It really is thinking through every moment and looking around very 360-degrees of how do we do this better, how do we do it safely, how do we make sure our students are having a high-quality, valuable learning experience?”

ALCS, for example, will have health screenings of students, ask parents to be “a little more cautious” than in a normal year if their student is sick and open multiple entrances instead of the normal single entrance, which was decided for security purposes. The school will also keep students in cohorts and have teachers move between classrooms instead of students, Wiers said.

At Waldorf, they’re purchasing air purifiers and working on improving airflow for the times students are indoors and have outlined protocols in an eight-page safety plan. Warpinski estimated that would cost about $15,000 to $20,000. Sierra, at Lighthouse, wrote that it would cost the school about $1,500 per classroom “to switch from tables to desks to allow for social distancing.”

