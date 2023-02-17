Football coaches will receive mandatory training on bullying and there will be more supervision in locker rooms at Middleton High School in the wake of an alleged bullying and hazing scandal.

Officials in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District also say there will be more education for students on how to identify and report bullying and that the school district’s ongoing investigation into the incidents that first came to light in January is “separate and distinct” from the investigation by Middleton police, who have forwarded their report to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

In a 3½-minute video posted to YouTube this week, Peg Shoemaker, principal of the high school, said the details released in the police report and the ongoing investigation of the football program have “caused many in our school community to question their safety” and to “experience both pain and anger.”

The video was released on Wednesday, the same day Superintendent Dana Monogue and School Board President Robert Hesselbein sent a letter to parents outlining the new procedures and the mandated process for investigating such matters under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“The release of the police report does not change the district’s obligation under Title IX,” the letter reads. “Accordingly, the district is working to meet its obligations as quickly as possible.”

No one has been arrested or charged in the incidents, but Jason Pertzborn resigned last month from his positions as football coach and business education teacher for the district, citing personal reasons. On Thursday, the school district posted a job opening advertising for a new head football coach. The qualified candidate “will lead players on and off the field and uphold and build a culture of belonging” and will have “the ability to cultivate relationships of respect and rapport that unites a body of players and coaches,” according to the posting on the Middleton High School Athletics Twitter account.

According to a 22-page police report, football players allegedly urinated on a fellow teammate, tried to grab his genitals in the shower, urged him to “kill himself” and otherwise engaged in hazing and bullying so severe one student worried the player might harm himself or others.

The investigation was launched after a witness sent coaches and administrators videos of the victim holding knives and a hunting rifle and “bawling.”

The mandatory training for coaches, according to Shoemaker, will include issues such as mandatory reporting — a legal requirement to report observed or suspected abuse — as well as supervision expectations, unlawful harassment, bullying and information on Title IX investigations. The increased supervision of locker rooms would occur during the day and following practices after school. Teachers and students will also receive more education on bullying.

“We want to ensure a culture in our school where students understand that it is okay to speak up and report conduct that makes them uncomfortable or concerned,” Shoemaker said. “While this process is hard, I am confident we will come out stronger and be able to move forward together.”

Photos: Middleton at Waunakee in WIAA football playoff game