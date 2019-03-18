Thoreau Elementary School students discovered that making a recording is a lot different than performing in a live concert during a residency with Madison singer/songwriter Ken Lonnquist.
“Trying not to move (and make noise)” was difficult, said kindergartner Emerson Brzozowski.
Sitting so long while doing the recording also was hard, said kindergartner Annabel Book.
“We kind of got to experience what it’s like to be out on stage. but nobody is watching you,” said third-grader Liam Wagner.
Music teacher Emily Whalley received a Thoreau Endowment Grant from the Foundation for Madison Public Schools to do a residency with Lonnquist that involved each grade level writing at least one song with him.
Lonnquist guided the students as they wrote songs that centered on themes such as what is a scholar, how can being a scholar help with achieving dreams and how does the diversity found at Thoreau make the school a strong community.
The students then made a recording last month with Buzz Kemper from Audio for the Arts in Madison as the sound engineer. Kemper is editing the tracks, which will eventually be available on Thoreau’s website as a YouTube video that will feature student artwork.
Whalley said the stopping and starting and do-overs were frustrating to students because they are used to doing it “perfect the first time.”
Whalley said she got the idea because Lonnquist had worked with Thoreau students in the past to make a CD.
Ideas for the songs came from Thoreau’s school improvement plan, which might sound a bit scholarly, especially for elementary school students tasked with turning them into lyrics. But the plan was successful, Whalley said.
“By golly, Ken is masterful,” she said. “He came at it different ways.”
For example, some fifth-grade girls wanted to create a song that included unicorns, mermaids and rainbows. Lonnquist tied it with the idea that scholars are imaginative, Whalley said.
“It was neat how he was able to make those connections,” she said.
Fourth-grader Antoine London said his class came up with a song called “Balanced.”
“Our class made up funny lyrics,” said third-grader Willa Briggs.
Fourth-grader Omar Ruiz-Becerril said he enjoyed Lonnquist’s sense of humor during the process and others got a kick out of the nicknames he came up with for students, such as “Roy, Roy, Super Bowl Boy.”
Whalley said she hopes the students were inspired by Lonnquist’s positive and creative energy and that they found it helpful to see the process that goes into creating music.
“Hopefully someday they can write their own songs,” she said.