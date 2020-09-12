Majority of surveyed Wisconsin districts offering in-person school

Kim Kaukl, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, said the trend for many rural schools is to be face-to-face as much as possible, with online options for parents to choose and backup plans in case school buildings need to close.

Kaukl attributes the decision for most rural schools to go in-person to poor broadband access and smaller enrollments.

“Many feel they are able to logistically manage and adhere to county health guidelines over districts with large enrollments,” he said.

Kaukl expects the use of in-person instruction will “ebb and flow” all year.

“Until we get appropriate testing where we can test everybody once or twice a week and get quick results to try to stay ahead of it, I think we’re going to see this up and down where we’re going to see face-to-face for a while, then you’re going to see closures,” he said.

From the survey responses, 111 school districts indicated they had plans generally considered to be a hybrid approach combining both online and in-person teaching.