Majority of surveyed rural Wisconsin schools say masks not mandated, lean to reopening in fall

While a majority of survey respondents said they weren't requiring masks, some comments from districts — included with the survey results — said masks would be "strongly encouraged for all," would be required if physical distancing is not possible, or their stance might change.

Kaukl said the decision not to mandate masks may be a reflection of low case counts of the coronavirus in rural parts of the state, or people may not grasp "how big this issue is and continues to grow."

The decision is also complicated by the fact that mask mandates have become politically divisive, Kaukl said.

"I know when talking to some of my folks that in their districts they had a number of parents saying, 'Well if they're required to wear masks, we're not sending our kids because we don't agree with masks,'" Kaukl said. "Then you have the other side saying, 'Well, we're not going to send our kids to school if they aren't wearing masks.'"

A statewide, indoor mask mandate would take a lot of the pressure off local school districts from making such a decision, he said.

On a question about what learning model will be used in the fall, 44 of the 70 districts indicated they planned to go with "brick-and-mortar with social distancing."