Majority of Madison students chose to return to in-person learning but online option here to stay

As Madison elementary schools prepare to welcome the next wave of learners back to classrooms, the district has begun discussing the launch of an online school for fall 2021 for those who prefer to learn online.

“A lot of our students are really thriving in an online environment, we want to make sure that as a district we’re able to provide that option to families,” said TJ McCray, director of instructional technology for Madison School District. The district plans to launch the Madison Promise Academy at the start of the 2020-21 school year to offer online programming for up to 250 students in grades 6-12.

"COVID, in many ways, reinvented education and we have a duty to keep up," Madison School Board member Savion Castro said. "This is an opportunity for the system to meet the needs of students versus the students meeting the needs of the system."

The program is in the early planning stages and McCray hopes to update the school board with more detailed information in June.