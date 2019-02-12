The Madison School District announced that all Madison schools will be closed on Tuesday due to a major winter storm and poor road conditions for transporting students to school.
All school buildings will be closed for the entire day. However, the district said in a news release that given the forecast and cleanup efforts underway, the district may allow MSCR events after 4 p.m. and high school athletics and extracurricular activities to go on Tuesday night, based upon individual program decisions.
NBC15's school closing list shows only a few area school districts opening on Tuesday, including Jefferson delayed 3 hours and Fort Atkinson delayed 2 hours, as the storm was expected to deliver slightly less snow south and east of Madison.