Maia Pearson, Christina Gomez Schmidt advance in primary for Madison School Board seat

Gomez Schmidt, 48, helped found the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning, a network of parents and teachers that advocates for expanded access to advanced learning opportunities.

She said she would prioritize closing achievement disparities, increasing support for teachers and staff, improving accountability and ensuring school safety if elected.

"I'm just looking forward to continuing to connect with voters and residents across the city — students, teachers, stakeholders in the Madison district — to really understand the issues that people are concerned about, to build on the successes that are happening in the schools," Gomez Schmidt said in a interview.

Pearson got an endorsement for the primary from Madison Teachers Inc., the district's teachers union, while Gomez Schmidt has the backing of the current holder of the seat, Toews.

Ball, 45, had said she wanted to focus on ensuring a smooth transition for the new superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, who begins June 1, and preparing the community for two potential referendums eyed for the November ballot.

In an interview, Ball said she ran a true grassroots campaign, with most of the people helping her never having worked on a campaign before.