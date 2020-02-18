Maia Pearson, Christina Gomez Schmidt advance in primary for Madison School Board seat

Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt are moving onto the spring election for an open Madison School Board seat after emerging from a three-person primary Tuesday.
Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent, placed first in the race, followed by Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for Galin Education, a college test prep and admissions assistance company.
The two will compete in the April 7 election for a three-year term on the Seat 6 position, which is opening up after incumbent Kate Toews decided not to seek reelection.
Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College, placed third in the race.
With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Pearson received 43% of the votes, Gomez Schmidt had 32%, and Ball got 24%.
The 32-year-old Pearson has said the experiences of her mother, herself and her three children being educated in Madison schools could allow her to bring generational insight to the board.
"I'm just really thankful for all the support that I received tonight," Pearson said in an interview. "The community that raised me and supported me really came out and showed up."
Pearson said some of her priorities are expanding 4-year-old kindergarten to full-day, strengthening the district's partnerships with businesses and figuring out ways to make the workload on teachers less stressful.
Gomez Schmidt, 48, helped found the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning, a network of parents and teachers that advocates for expanded access to advanced learning opportunities.
You have free articles remaining.
She said she would prioritize closing achievement disparities, increasing support for teachers and staff, improving accountability and ensuring school safety if elected.
"I'm just looking forward to continuing to connect with voters and residents across the city — students, teachers, stakeholders in the Madison district — to really understand the issues that people are concerned about, to build on the successes that are happening in the schools," Gomez Schmidt said in a interview.
Pearson got an endorsement for the primary from Madison Teachers Inc., the district's teachers union, while Gomez Schmidt has the backing of the current holder of the seat, Toews.
Ball, 45, had said she wanted to focus on ensuring a smooth transition for the new superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, who begins June 1, and preparing the community for two potential referendums eyed for the November ballot.
In an interview, Ball said she ran a true grassroots campaign, with most of the people helping her never having worked on a campaign before.
She said her campaign was an effort to stop "this pipeline we create when we allow students to graduate under-prepared."
"I hope I brought light to that narrative, and I just got to get back to work," Ball said.
The contest was the first time any of the candidates have sought election to the School Board.
While the Seat 6 race was the only Madison School Board contest for voters to decide on Tuesday, there will be two more board seats on the April ballot.
Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen is being challenged by Wayne Strong, who is making his third bid to join the board, for the Seat 7 spot. Savion Castro is running unopposed for a one-year term in a special election to Seat 2 after being appointed to the board last summer.