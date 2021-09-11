Madison's new superintendent faces steep challenge as he tackles the 'two pandemics'

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins returned to Madison amid what he calls two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism.
His tenure as superintendent in Madison began a little more than a year ago heading into what would become a full school year disrupted by the coronavirus as he oversaw a shift from fully online learning to a hybrid that mixed in part-time in-person learning for many.
In that first year, he also experienced the fallout from two hidden camera scandals at East High School that carried over from the previous administration; conflict with the local teacher’s union over contracts; and significant turnover in the administrative office as he sought to shift the district’s standing from “good to great.”
Through it all, Madison’s first Black superintendent told the Wisconsin State Journal in a sit-down interview he remains steadfast in his goal: to make the district a prototype for the rest of the nation to follow in an effort to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes between students of color and their white counterparts.
He hopes two achievements that were in the works before he arrived help with that goal: passage of the historic building and operations referendums and expansion of 4-year-old kindergarten from half-day to full-day.
“I had an awakening, right here in Madison, and I took that throughout my career," Jenkins said, referring to his time as an associate principal at Memorial High School. "Now I have the opportunity to come back, this is where I want to finish my career, right here in Madison trying to make a difference."
School Board evaluation
The Madison School Board is so far offering publicly only high praise for Jenkins, according to a summary of their first evaluation provided to the State Journal. The district and board members declined to share the full comprehensive evaluation, including any constructive criticism.
"On Dr. Jenkins’ first day, (he) prioritized building trusting relationships with the community," the board wrote in the summary. "During the school year, (his) ability to communicate with families, staff, and the broader community, and to prioritize the health, safety and social and emotional wellbeing of children, staff and the broader community were clear strengths during a challenging time."
District officials and board members said that though they declined to provide the comprehensive evaluation, the annual appraisal is based on a set of standards including equity leadership, human resources leadership, instructional leadership, personal behavior and collaborative district culture, district management leadership, supervision and evaluation, job knowledge and professional growth, as well as COVID response and reopening.
Board president Ali Muldrow acknowledged that Jenkins first year as superintendent amid the pandemic was not an easy one.
Board members also pointed to Jenkins’ emphasis on early literacy and his championing of the district’s $317 million referendum that passed in November as positives.
The evaluation marks the midpoint in Jenkins’ two-year, $272,000 annual contract with the district which will automatically renew for a third year unless the board decides otherwise.
The year ahead amid COVID
Madison opened its doors to all students in grades K-12 for full-time in-person learning last week for the first time in 18 months. About 1,000 students opted for online learning through both the district’s pilot online learning academy for grades 6-12 and a last-minute online learning offering for students in grades 4K-5.
The week prior to schools opening, Jenkins threw his support behind a vaccination requirement for all teachers and staff after previously saying the district hadn’t planned for a mandate which, he said, shows how quickly public schools are required to pivot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the more transmissible delta variant.
“We love seeing children walk through the halls, it’s a big deal to see them smiling, so in the fall, we’re going to lean in, we’re going to follow the science and the recommendation of the health advisors to try to create as many opportunities for us as a community to be safe and get back to seeing one another,” he said.
Over the 18-month battle with COVID, the district began to see mental health issues arise more frequently among students during online-only learning. Jenkins said he and staff plan to address the increase in anxiety and depression among students through additional mental health supports, some funded by the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II program and grants offered by Dane County.
The district told the State Journal in May that it plans to bolster long-standing mental health programs and on-site therapy and to hire two temporary “mental health navigators” who will focus on supporting social and emotional wellness for students and families as they start the new school year. Emphasis will also be placed on culturally relevant support for students.
A main goal of Jenkins’ administration in the upcoming year is to make sure teachers, students and families know how to access new and existing mental health and wellness resources while making sure students feel safe at school.
Administrative turnover
Jenkins’ has seen a significant amount of turnover since his tenure began, specifically during the summer months, with departures including long-time Madison administrative officials, health staff and principals.
A number of those who left planned to retire prior to Jenkins’ arrival but stayed on an additional year to help the new administration find its footing during the pandemic. Some left in pursuit of furthering their career in education administration with a handful moving on to superintendent or assistant superintendent positions in and outside of Dane County.
Kaleem Caire, CEO and founder of One City Schools, an independent charter school, said he heard from people who weren’t happy with their position in the district’s hierarchy and didn’t know where they stood with the new leader.
“There were three or four people who reached out to me to talk, not to dump on (Jenkins) but asking for advice, and I told them, when you got a new leader, the first thing you got to do is you’ve got to demonstrate you’re committed to them and their agenda, because they’re there to get something done,” Caire said.
Caire said he was sad to see some administrators leave because they had institutional knowledge from years of experience working within the district. He mentioned specifically former chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel, who went on to become the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison, and former assistant superintendent for secondary schools Mike Hernandez, who left to become the assistant superintendent of the Appleton School District.
“He’s had some transition (within the administrative team) but that’s normal," Caire said. "I’m just glad people decided to transition over the summer so they’d give him some time to get his house in order.”
Other departures included Tremayne Clardy, former co-chief of elementary schools at Madison, who was named superintendent of the Verona Area School District prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year, and Chad Wiese, former executive director of building and administrative services, who Clardy brought to Verona as assistant superintendent.
Jenkins said those who left the district for promotions in other districts or organizations left with his blessing and help.
“I asked people when I first came in, ‘What do you want to do? How do you see yourself, where do you see yourself? We only have so many positions for promotions, you want to be there? I’ll help you get there.’ Period,” he said. “It’s change. There are things cumulatively occurring and when the opportunity came, why would I hold Dr. Clardy from becoming a superintendent, why would I hold Chad Weise from becoming assistant superintendent, or Mike Hernandez from becoming assistant superintendent?"
Jenkins has been a mentor to Clardy for nearly 16 years, Clardy said.
“I can honestly say I wouldn’t be in the Verona Area School District as a superintendent without his mentorship and guidance,” Clardy said of Jenkins.
And when Clardy told Jenkins he was seeking the superintendent position at the Verona School District, he was proud.
“He was excited, almost like a big brother proud moment that I had reached this ultimate goal for the superintendent seat,” Clardy said.
Other departing administrators declined to comment on their impressions of Jenkins' first year.
Equity on the agenda
Jenkins said hopes to develop partnerships with UW-Madison — where he received his Ph.D. and master’s degree — One City Schools, area nonprofits and businesses to support students during and after the school day.
Strategies Jenkins plans to implement to achieve his goal in moving the district “from good to great” include emphasis on early literacy, and to explore how the subject affects other parts of student learning in math, science and the arts. Through an increased emphasis on early literacy, he hopes to help the next generation to develop into independent, critical thinkers.
“We know we can’t get to excellence if we don’t have the groups that have been historically cut out of this whole dream of what it can be to be free,” he said. “We’re pushing for all children.”
Jenkins also hopes to provide parent support programs to facilitate at-home learning and to retool how learning assessments are used to determine student success in order to support all students, with added emphasis on supports for students who come from historically marginalized backgrounds, all amid the increasingly polarizing political movement surrounding what can be taught in public schools.
“Madison’s setting out on a journey to be an antiracist district, that’s right down my alley,” he said. “When you do well for African American children, you’re really doing well for everyone else.”