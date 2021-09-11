Madison's new superintendent faces steep challenge as he tackles the 'two pandemics'

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins returned to Madison amid what he calls two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism.

His tenure as superintendent in Madison began a little more than a year ago heading into what would become a full school year disrupted by the coronavirus as he oversaw a shift from fully online learning to a hybrid that mixed in part-time in-person learning for many.

In that first year, he also experienced the fallout from two hidden camera scandals at East High School that carried over from the previous administration; conflict with the local teacher’s union over contracts; and significant turnover in the administrative office as he sought to shift the district’s standing from “good to great.”

Through it all, Madison’s first Black superintendent told the Wisconsin State Journal in a sit-down interview he remains steadfast in his goal: to make the district a prototype for the rest of the nation to follow in an effort to eliminate disparities in educational outcomes between students of color and their white counterparts.

He hopes two achievements that were in the works before he arrived help with that goal: passage of the historic building and operations referendums and expansion of 4-year-old kindergarten from half-day to full-day.