Madison's new online school to expand in the 2022-23 school year

The Madison School District’s pilot online learning program was approved for expansion to grades 4 and 5 in a split School Board decision Tuesday evening.

The board voted 4-3 to approve an increase to the instructional technology budget by $850,000 to expand the Madison Promise Academy to include students in grades 4-12 using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds for the 2022-23 school year.

Board President Ali Muldrow, Vice President Savion Castro, and members Ananda Mirilli and Maia Pearson voted in favor of the motion, while board members Nicki Vander Meulen, Chris Gomez-Schmidt and Cris Carusi voted against.

Before the vote, board members who voted against the motion expressed their support for the online option and concern about using the one-time ESSER funds to hire permanent staff for a long-term program.

“I do feel like I need more information on how the current program is functioning and the potential consequences of expanding this program by 10 (full-time staff members) with non-reoccurring ESSER funding,” Gomez-Schmidt said.

Vander Meulen and Carusi agreed.

"I think we’re just creating a problem that a future board in two years is going to have to grapple with," Carusi said.

Castro said the board would need to revisit those concerns "down the road."

Pearson said she agreed with the concern regarding the use of one-time ESSER funding to hire for permanent positions but at the same time recognized the need for the early approval to expand the program.

“Vote, talk and keep it going and figure out how we can make sure the funding is there to continue the program because it has been successful,” she said.

Gomez-Schmidt tried to table to discussion to April but failed in a 4-3 vote.

TJ McCray, executive director of library and technical services who is heading up the project, said he sought early approval for the academy’s expansion, before the 2022-23 budget is finalized, so he can begin the search and hiring process to secure staff for the online school.

McCray said he hopes to recruit teachers for the academy earlier than last year to avoid some of the confusion and frustration experienced by students and families at the start of the 2021-22 school year. He said, with the early approval, he hopes to identify students who plan to enroll in the academy for the coming school year before school lets out in June.

McCray plans to bring data on attendance, staff allocation and enrollment for the academy’s first year to the April work group meeting at the behest of board members.

Madison Promise Academy's pilot online school for students in grades 6-12 had twice as many students apply as the district planned for at the start of the 2021-22 school year. More than 450 students applied to be part of the academy’s first year; 234 were accepted, and 218 were put on a waiting list.

“I was worried at one point because we said, ‘If we build it, they will come.’ And then they didn’t come. And all of a sudden, they all came,” McCray said in September.

The online-only learning program was designed to be flexible enough to meet the needs of both students and staff, and offers core classes, electives, comprehensive classes and advanced-placement courses, McCray told the Wisconsin State Journal in June.

Students had the opportunity to switch from online-only learning to in-person learning at the end of each semester, and in-person students had the opportunity to enter online-only learning at the start of each semester, depending on availability.

