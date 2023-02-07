A new Madison elementary school is expected to open this fall, and the school district is asking for the public’s help naming it.

The new school will serve students who currently attend Allis Elementary School and Nuestro Mundo Community School, so after the new facility opens, Nuestro Mundo will move into the Allis building.

The district has been leasing space for Nuestro Mundo, a dual-language charter school for kindergarten through fifth grade, in Monona from the Monona Grove School District. But that contract ends this summer.

The new elementary school — which is known for now as Southside Elementary or Rimrock Area Elementary — is being constructed at 501 E. Badger Road and will serve a diverse population on the city’s South Side, filling a gap for about 400 students who currently lack a neighborhood school.

For the next 30 days, the community can submit ideas for naming the school. Starting early Tuesday morning, ideas can be submitted on the School Board’s website. Proposals will be accepted until Thursday, March 9.

Allis Elementary was built in 1916 on land donated by the widow of Frank Allis, who was the son of the founder of the Allis-Chalmers farm machinery company in Milwaukee and a farmer who built a large mansion known as San Damiano along Lake Monona.

Because of the land agreement, the name of the physical building will have to stay Allis, according to district spokesperson Tim LeMonds, but Nuestro Mundo is likely keeping its school identity, and the two names will coexist, though exactly how has yet to be finalized.

There are more than 400 students in the Rimrock neighborhood, according to the school district, which is an area located south of the Beltline and east of South Park Street/Highway 14 that many Black and Hispanic residents call home.

Of the students in the area, 81% are from low-income households, 89% are students of color and 50% are English learners, according to the district.

About 260 of those students now attend Allis, which is about six miles away from the neighborhood, and 150 attend Nuestro Mundo about four miles away. That means some of those students spend upwards of 42 minutes on the bus, according to the district.

This new school, however, will be in the heart of the neighborhood, attached to Badger Rock Middle School and the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center already onsite.

“This site is in the center of the community, providing one of the best walking school options available,” the district states on its website. It’s next to a park and will benefit from the resources currently offered at Badger Rock, such as school gardens and an on-site farmer, community dinners and more.

The school district purchased the land for the new school for $6.4 million, and construction was estimated to cost about $25 million, paid for by the facilities referendum approved in 2020.

Construction is on schedule and the district expects the facility to open in the fall, according to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, though construction constraints may affect the timeline. Construction updates will be available on the district’s website, he said, and there will be “active communication” throughout the process.

The new school comes alongside a greater renaissance for the South Side, where many of the city’s Black and Hispanic residents live.

According to board policy, the public has 30 days to submit proposals to name the new elementary. After that, a list of the ideas will be prepared and publicized, and the public will get a minimum of another 30 days to comment on the list. A naming committee will then be appointed to review the proposals and recommend names to the board for final approval.

During the past few years, the Madison School District has been renaming schools in an effort to remove the names of people with a racist history.

The district is nearly done with the process to rename Jefferson Middle School, to remove the name of President Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves. It will be the fourth school to get a new name since early 2020. Vel Phillips Memorial High School, Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary and Virginia Henderson Elementary are among the new names given to schools in Madison.

