Madison's high school seniors celebrate graduating despite a turbulent 2 years

When Eric Tlatoa graduates from La Follette High School on Friday, he will be the first in his family to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, shake hands with his teachers and principals and accept a diploma.

His parents, who emigrated from Mexico, both stopped attending school at a young age and instead worked to support their family. They later grew to regret the decision to end their education early, Tlatoa said, and conveyed the importance of school to their children.

“They worked hard for me to succeed,” he said of his parents. “And they are happy that all the hard work they put in the past 18 years has paid off and are proud of me to finish high school and also go to college.”

After spending at least a year in online-only learning and coming back into school amid a whirlwind of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tlatoa and his peers from high schools across the Madison School District are excited to walk across the stage to celebrate their achievements with friends and family. East High School seniors also will graduate Friday, while Memorial and West High School seniors graduate Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Tlatoa plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall and major in legal studies with a goal of becoming a lawyer. When he was in sixth grade, during the 2016 election, the things then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said about immigrants frustrated Tlatoa and inspired him to seek a way to make a positive change for everyone, including immigrants.

“It’s not only my parents who have supported and believed in me, but my teachers as well, who I’m going to miss greatly, especially my AVID teacher, who motivates me to do my best inside the classroom and outside, as well, and believes that I can change the world for the better,” he said.

An educational journey

Across the district, Bilma Bonilla visited Crestwood Elementary in her Memorial High School graduation regalia this month as seniors took buses to the elementary schools where they started their time in the district.

Crestwood Elementary students lined up to give the seniors high-fives and held handmade signs that read “Congratulations Spartans” and “You did it!”

“When we walked in, they had the graduation music playing. When I was there, I remembered that place being gigantic,” Bonilla said. “It’s nice to go back to the first school you had gone to.”

Graduating for Bonilla holds special significance. Her mom, who emigrated from El Salvador to the U.S. when she was 14 years old, didn’t get to attend high school. Bonilla said she hopes she can be a role model for her younger siblings, to show them that they, too, can graduate despite any challenges. And her achievement, she said, wouldn’t have been possible without support from her teachers.

“Teachers are always there for us and they just want us to succeed,” she said. “They really truly do care and they just want us to do the best we can.”

After a year of online-only learning, just being in the classroom and having her teachers there in person to help and offer guidance made all the difference in her resolve to succeed. Teachers and staff members also encouraged her and her classmates to take advantage of every opportunity and cocurricular activity they could during their last year in high school.

“I just like being at school, that was the best thing ever for me, and in your last year, you want to be there and enjoy everything before you leave,” she said.

Bonilla applied for the two-year transfer program at Madison Area Technical College, where she received a scholarship through MATC’s Scholars of Promise program, and she’s exploring other schools. She hasn’t quite decided on what she wants to major in, but she’s looking forward to studying humanities.

Emotional return

Victoria Ruiz De La Vega, who also is graduating from La Follette, said she felt myriad emotions coming back into the school building for her senior year .

“It was exciting just because we got to see each other after a year and a half, but at the same time I was a little bit worried,” she said. The shift back into the high level of academic rigor associated with in-person learning was a jolt, but with help and guidance from her teachers she pushed herself to study and keep up with the workload, while finding a balance between work, school, cocurriculars and free time.

Ruiz De La Vega is a part of the PEOPLE program, a UW-Madison-specific program created to support students of color and low-income students, most of whom are the first in their families to potentially attend college, and the AVID program, which stands for Advancement via Individual Determination, an academic support program to prepare students in grades 9-12 for college. She was a part of the Madison Police Youth Academy and has participated in Folklorico, traditional Mexican dancing, since a young age. That inspired her to continue her education at UW-Madison in the fall to major in kinesiology, with the hope of becoming a physical therapist for dancers.

Tilly Bieganek, also graduating from La Follette, said she was excited to return to the school building for her senior year. She and a friend had started the school’s Green Club during their freshman year, along with a handful of science teachers, in an effort to learn and promote learning about environmental justice. She was excited to get back into the arboretum, greenhouse and garden that she and the club maintain.

“It was nice to have that in person again because it was hard to get projects done online,” she said.

Bieganek is also a parliamentarian for the National Honor Society and is involved in TEEM (Tomorrow’s Educators for Equity in Madison) Scholars — an organization for students interested in bringing different cultures and backgrounds into teaching and bringing equity into everyday life.

She plans to attend UW-Madison to major in elementary education in the fall, and hopes to teach in secondary education once she graduates.

“My entire life, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. Like her teachers, she said, she’s passionate about educating young people and making a difference in someone’s life.

