Madison's Capital High partnering with UW-Madison to offer new college-credit course

Madison’s Capital High has partnered with the UW-Madison’s School of Education on a college-level course focused on culturally responsive practices to be offered to the high school's seniors.
Through the course, which launched Sept. 1, Capital High students are offered the opportunity to gain three college credits as they learn how to conduct research and evaluation through a course co-taught by UW-Madison's Shahanna Mckinney-Baldon and Capital High English instructor Christina Grulke.
The three college credits will be transferrable to any four-year college or university should a student decide not to study at UW-Madison, Capital High Principal Quinn Craugh said.
"They're going to get a college experience while they're in high school and I think that's something that every high school student deserves to be able to work towards," he said. "Capital High is making sure that we're supporting our students by paying the tuition (for the course). … It's garnered a lot of attention in our younger grades."
Craugh said the high school plans to expand the program, based on success they're already seeing in the first semester.
The goal of the partnership is to offer students the opportunity to learn skills involved in culturally responsive research and evaluation. The course syllabus includes a hands-on project which the students will design, complete and report out through an evaluation study.
The Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative has partnered with Capital High since early 2020 through an Adopt-a-School program, and has organized volunteers and supply drives for the school, but the course marks a new opportunity for students to gain college credit from UW-Madison while learning from university instructors before they graduate from high school.
“It is unique among Adopt-a-School programs, as it goes beyond traditional service projects and includes college-level coursework taught at the high school level,” McKinney-Baldon, a former chief diversity officer at the Madison School District and former high school teacher, said in a statement Tuesday.
The course, titled “Research and Evaluation for Equity,” is designed to build an understanding of the advanced knowledge and skills needed to do research and evaluation related to equity and social justice — values in keeping with Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative’s own mission, McKinney-Baldon said.
Capital High offers multiple duel credit programs for students to gain college credit before they graduate, including a partnership with Madison Area Technical College. The alternative high school primarily serves low-income students of color who struggle with traditional educational settings.
