Madison West's microschool shows attendance, credit improvements for students

According to the data presented Monday, 16 of the 22 students increased their attendance rates in the second quarter of this school year compared to the first quarter when they attended West. On average, attendance jumped from 72% to 81%, with one student increasing her attendance by 33%.

“That’s more than a day a week that she’s actually attending school now than she was first quarter at West,” Echoles said.

That student, Rosalena Wills, also spoke Monday night, telling board members she asked to be a part of the microschool when she heard about it, and still feels connected to the West community despite being in a different building.

“I feel like I was disengaging myself from high school, period. I was never really there as much as I am now,” she said. “I can focus on not just myself but graduating on time.”

Students at the microschool also had a much more successful second quarter in attaining credits. In the first quarter, the group totaled 15.125 credits among them, but in quarter two that jumped to 26.75.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}