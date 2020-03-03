Madison West's microschool shows attendance, credit improvements for students

A Madison Metropolitan School District microschool for West High School students at risk of not graduating has shown improved attendance and credit achievement for its participants, according to a presentation to the School Board Monday.
The microschool opened in November at the Taft Street Boys and Girls Club of Dane County location with 22 girls in grades 10 and 11 in attendance. It was modeled on a similar school created in spring 2018 for 13 La Follette High School boys, who attended a school at the Life Center on Madison’s southeast side.
Run by the district’s Office of Youth Re-Engagement, the West microschool has three staff members for its 22 students — one teacher, one special education teacher and one social worker.
The office was created in 2018 following the La Follette pilot, and director of youth re-engagement Paris Echoles said Monday it is good to see early signs of success.
“We actually now are having data to back up and support the work that we’re doing,” Echoles said.
According to the data presented Monday, 16 of the 22 students increased their attendance rates in the second quarter of this school year compared to the first quarter when they attended West. On average, attendance jumped from 72% to 81%, with one student increasing her attendance by 33%.
“That’s more than a day a week that she’s actually attending school now than she was first quarter at West,” Echoles said.
That student, Rosalena Wills, also spoke Monday night, telling board members she asked to be a part of the microschool when she heard about it, and still feels connected to the West community despite being in a different building.
“I feel like I was disengaging myself from high school, period. I was never really there as much as I am now,” she said. “I can focus on not just myself but graduating on time.”
Students at the microschool also had a much more successful second quarter in attaining credits. In the first quarter, the group totaled 15.125 credits among them, but in quarter two that jumped to 26.75.
District officials hope to recreate the microschool model where necessary while also continuing other efforts to serve three groups of students: those transitioning from correctional and treatment facilities back into an MMSD school; those who have dropped out or are at risk of dropping out and are looking for an on-ramp back toward a degree; and those entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade who are severely under-credited and off-track for graduating.
The office’s programming outside of microschools includes two high school equivalency diploma options, Operation Fresh Start and Gateway to College. In total, those four programs serve an average of 97 students at a time, according to the presentation.
Echoles said the microschool helps staff work with students on challenges they are facing outside the school, and taking care of those first helps students to focus on their academics. His office is also focused on success beyond high school, wanting to ensure students are set up for what comes after, he said.
“We know that it’s not enough to just think about students and their trajectory solely within the school system,” he said.
Crystal Hendrix, one of the teachers at the microschool, is in her first year in MMSD after more than 20 years teaching in Beloit in a “traditional setting,” she said. That setting never allowed her to be “true to myself,” she said Monday, but the microschool has created a setting where she can be herself and, in turn, help students be themselves.
“The students know before anyone else when you’re being inauthentic, and they don’t like it at all,” she said.
Echoles also read letters from other students Monday, saying they “almost forced the teachers to have an assignment to write letters” to the board after hearing about the presentation.
“It’s not an alternative school, it’s not for bad kids, it’s not for playing games,” Echoles quoted from one letter. “It’s a second chance.”
School Board member Kate Toews asked the school’s staff what the office’s programming would look like in a “constraint-free world,” and staff said they’d love to see it as something open to all students.
“It would be practice not program,” said Office of Youth Re-Engagement programming coordinator Maigon Buckner. “It wouldn't be an alternative, it would be a solution. It would be embedded within the schools.”
