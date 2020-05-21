Madison West High School senior named presidential scholar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison West High School senior Dayi Ethan Dong has been named a U.S. presidential scholar.

Dong is one of two Wisconsin students among the 161 seniors from across the country to receive the recognition honoring their academic accomplishments. The other Wisconsin student named a presidential scholar was Brookfield East High School senior Sanjana Reddy Peddagorla.

"These students have demonstrated tireless work inside the classroom and within their respective communities," state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement. "I am proud of their many accomplishments, and I am thrilled to call them Presidential Scholars."

Up to 161 high school seniors are selected each year by a committee to receive the honor, which recognizes exceptional abilities in the arts and career and technical fields along with high academic achievers.

While presidential scholars usually attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., this year's event will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dong and Peddagorla were among the 10 semifinalists from Wisconsin, including Memorial High School senior Julia Zhou.

