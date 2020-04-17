Madison teachers union taps deputy director of Milwaukee teachers union as next leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison teachers union searched across the country for its next leader and said it found the right person in Wisconsin's largest city.

Madison Teachers Inc. announced Friday that Edward Sadlowski, deputy director of the Milwaukee teachers union, will serve as its next executive director. MTI represents about 3,000 Madison School District employees.

Sadlowski has 30 years of experience working with both public and private sector unions, including 14 years as a staff representative with MTI from the early 1990s through 2007.

“We are happy to welcome Ed back to MTI,” said MTI President Andy Waity. “Sadlowski's experience as an organizer and advocate will provide a strong foundation to continue the work our members are engaged in.”

Sadlowski replaces Doug Keillor, who spent nearly three decades with with MTI and helped lead the union after Act 10, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's 2011 signature legislation that limited the power of public-sector unions.

Sadlowski starts June 1.

