Madison teachers union says reopen superintendent search, don't offer job to other finalists

The Madison teachers union is calling on the Madison School Board to quickly reopen a search for superintendent, but don't offer the job to two other finalists who were passed over for a Texas superintendent who has now backed out of the Madison position.

In a letter Friday, Madison Teachers Inc.'s Board of Directors said the School Board needs to find "a high-quality replacement as quickly as possible" after it was announced this week Matthew Gutierrez would not be leaving Seguin, Texas, because the COVID-19 pandemic made him reconsider his commitment to the suburban San Antonio school district he leads.

MTI's board also said the School Board shouldn't offer the job to Eric Thomas, a former Georgia state education official, or Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a former superintendent of Albany, New York, who were finalists for the position along with Gutierrez.

Instead, the union's leadership said a new search should focus on "candidates who understand our community and who have connections locally."

"The Madison community is going through a traumatic experience that is impacting all areas of our lives," the letter said. "We need someone who knows Madison and who believes in the staff who work so hard for all of our students."