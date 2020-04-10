Madison teachers union says reopen superintendent search, don't offer job to other finalists

The Madison teachers union is calling on the Madison School Board to quickly reopen a search for superintendent, but don't offer the job to two other finalists who were passed over for a Texas superintendent who has now backed out of the Madison position.
In a letter Friday, Madison Teachers Inc.'s Board of Directors said the School Board needs to find "a high-quality replacement as quickly as possible" after it was announced this week Matthew Gutierrez would not be leaving Seguin, Texas, because the COVID-19 pandemic made him reconsider his commitment to the suburban San Antonio school district he leads.
MTI's board also said the School Board shouldn't offer the job to Eric Thomas, a former Georgia state education official, or Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a former superintendent of Albany, New York, who were finalists for the position along with Gutierrez.
Instead, the union's leadership said a new search should focus on "candidates who understand our community and who have connections locally."
"The Madison community is going through a traumatic experience that is impacting all areas of our lives," the letter said. "We need someone who knows Madison and who believes in the staff who work so hard for all of our students."
The union wants to see a permanent superintendent in place before next school year. Gutierrez was slated to start June 1.
"There are too many critical issues facing our schools, staff, students, and community for us to have another year without a permanent leader in place," the letter said.
The School Board will go in closed session Monday evening to discuss the options moving forward.
Gutierrez informed board President Gloria Reyes of his decision to stay in Texas on March 31, and it was announced publicly this past Monday after most other board members were told of his decision during a closed meeting.
MTI's desired qualities in a new superintendent pick remain the same as they were last spring, when former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham announced her upcoming resignation, such as someone who can make staff feel respected, is transparent in their decision making, proposes fewer top-down mandates and is committed to advancing racial equity work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!