Madison teachers union responds to district's decision to reopen for in-person learning

“These are just some of the questions that we have asked the district to respond to repeatedly, yet we have not received satisfactory answers,” MTI wrote. “We acknowledge that we have a seat at the table to be involved in the decision-making process, but we are not here for ceremonial purposes.

“We intend to use our collective voice to protect our educators and our community’s most precious resource, the children of Madison. If these and many other questions are not answered satisfactorily and publicly by (the school district) and the Board of Education, we cannot and will not encourage our members to support any district plan for re-entry.”

Martha Netzloff, a kindergarten teacher at Sandburg Elementary School and a senior building representative with MTI, acts as a liaison between teachers at her school and the union.

“I think it goes without saying that teachers, this entire time, are continuing to miss their children and miss being in classrooms,” she said. “But there are some significant concerns among staff, not just at Sandburg, as far as communication from the district” about its plan to reopen.

Taken by surprise