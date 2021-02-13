Madison teachers union responds to district's decision to reopen for in-person learning

The union representing Madison teachers said it “cannot and will not encourage members to support any district plan for re-entry” unless the district answers questions regarding safety of staff and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The open letter from Madison Teachers Inc. was in response to the Madison School District’s decision Wednesday to begin reopening school buildings for classroom instruction.
In the letter, MTI asked the district and the school board to provide assurances that the decision to reopen was not influenced by the Republican-controlled Senate Joint Finance Committee’s decision to reward school districts holding in-person classes with additional funding. The committee’s decision affected funding for 172 school districts, which did not include Madison. A district spokesman told the State Journal the decision was not related to the Republican move.
MTI also sought assurances the district would work with health authorities to expedite the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to educators who have been working in schools or who will be returning to classrooms in March, and an explanation of the metrics used by the district to determine when it is safe to reopen, among other questions.
“These are just some of the questions that we have asked the district to respond to repeatedly, yet we have not received satisfactory answers,” MTI wrote. “We acknowledge that we have a seat at the table to be involved in the decision-making process, but we are not here for ceremonial purposes.
“We intend to use our collective voice to protect our educators and our community’s most precious resource, the children of Madison. If these and many other questions are not answered satisfactorily and publicly by (the school district) and the Board of Education, we cannot and will not encourage our members to support any district plan for re-entry.”
Martha Netzloff, a kindergarten teacher at Sandburg Elementary School and a senior building representative with MTI, acts as a liaison between teachers at her school and the union.
“I think it goes without saying that teachers, this entire time, are continuing to miss their children and miss being in classrooms,” she said. “But there are some significant concerns among staff, not just at Sandburg, as far as communication from the district” about its plan to reopen.
Taken by surprise
Teachers were surprised by the district’s announcement on Wednesday, she said. Neither they nor MTI had prior knowledge of the district’s plan. That surprise compounded the anxiety she and her colleagues feel about returning to the classroom before getting vaccinated.
She said she hopes teachers can avoid taking part in unified action against the district, but that it’s up to the district and whether or not they answer the union’s questions laid out in the letter.
The district had no immediate response to MTI’s letter Friday afternoon, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
The union said its demands were centered around the health and safety of students and staff, “in particular those whose voices have not always been recognized and valued in our system,” and noted some have contracted the virus in the small-group and special education classes that had been going on in person since the start of the year.
The letter also asks the district and staff to address the trauma many students have experienced from the pandemic and have a plan to support them as they return to classrooms, and to explain why the district is reopening before the county has reached a 14-day average of 78 new COVID-19 cases a day or fewer for four consecutive weeks, as the metrics used by the district recommend.
New guidance
The pushback from the union came on the same day the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a comprehensive plan for school districts to follow in reopening schools, which does not require vaccinating teachers first but urges vaccination as soon as supply allows.
“Access to vaccination should not be considered a condition for reopening schools for in-person instruction,” the plan reads. “Even after teachers and staff are vaccinated, schools need to continue mitigation measures for the foreseeable future, including requiring masks in schools and physical distancing.”
The guidance also emphasized hand-washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing. It recommends teachers be prioritized in phase 1b, which is already Wisconsin’s plan starting possibly March 1.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers union in the U.S., lauded the new CDC guidance.
“The CDC has identified the importance of layered mitigation, including compulsory masking, six feet of physical distancing, hand-washing, cleaning and ventilation, diagnostic testing and contact tracing,” Weingarten said in a statement. “It reinforces vaccine priority for teachers and school staff. Crucially, it emphasizes accommodations for educators with pre-existing conditions and those taking care of others at risk.”
