Madison teachers' union: One City should pay $500K to Madison School District

Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on One City Schools to pay nearly $500,000 to the Madison School District after the charter school announced it was abruptly suspending its high school courses, affecting dozens of students now expected to be absorbed by the Madison School District.

One City Schools, a Madison charter school that launched in 2018 as an alternative, more-rigorous education for low-income students of color, announced last week that it was suspending its ninth- and 10th-grade operations after one semester.

That closure, effective Jan. 20, affects 62 students, 51 of whom reside in the Madison School District, One City said. The Madison School District has offered emergency enrollment to the students.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's website, independent charter schools received $9,264 per pupil this school year. For the 51 Madison students who were enrolled in One City, that would total $472,464 for the school year.

MTI called on One City Schools to give that entire amount to Madison schools, even though the students would have attended One City for about half of the school year.

In a statement responding to MTI's letter, One City said, "We are careful stewards of public dollars."

"One City Schools is 100% in compliance with state and federal requirements for spending public dollars," the statement says. "Any claims to the contrary are false."

The Madison School District is continuing to determine the financial impact the One City closure will have on the district, according to spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

"Our current focus is to ensure the families impacted by this decision have all the support and resources they need to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience as they transition to the (Madison School District) family," LeMonds said.

One City has cited staffing shortages for its need to suspend the ninth and 10th grades.

One City founder Kaleem Caire originally tried to get the Madison School Board to approve the charter school in 2011 but was denied. After that, he used a new Republican-created, UW System chartering process to launch One City.

One City is what's commonly referred to as a "2X" charter school, meaning it's not approved by and operates independently from the public school district it resides in. Instead, One City was authorized by the University of Wisconsin System Office of Educational Opportunity.

The Madison School District reported in its 2022-23 budget that independent charter schools in the district received $5.5 million from DPI this school year.

"This situation is not the result of any malfeasance by this particular charter school but is related to an education system designed by a gerrymandered Republican Legislature hell-bent on destroying public education," MTI said.

According to MTI, if the 51 students don't enroll with the Madison School District by Friday, their enrollment won't count for the district's spring semester, but it's unclear how this could affect funding for the rest of the year.

School districts partially rely on enrollment to calculate how much state aid they receive, and Jan. 13 is the state's second pupil count of the school year.

Independent charter schools receive four payments of 25% of their total allotments throughout the year in September, December, February and June, according to DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher. The next payment is scheduled for Feb. 13.

These funds are based on enrollment and the per-pupil state aid amount, and the enrollment is counted in both September and January for the calculations, he said.

"Wisconsin school districts and independent charter schools receive state aid based on students being enrolled and attending a school on or both before and after the count date. If the student does not meet the attendance requirements, they may not be counted," Bucher said.

One City said it has received its two initial payments for the year so far. It was unclear whether the closure of the charter's ninth and 10th grades would affect the dollar amounts for the remaining two payments.

