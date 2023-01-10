 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ONE CITY | SUSPENDED CLASSES

Madison teachers' union: One City should pay $500K to Madison School District

  • 0
One City Schools

Students at One City Schools are reflected in the windows of their school building as they capture photos during the first day of classes last fall.

Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on One City Schools to pay nearly $500,000 to the Madison School District after the charter school announced it was abruptly suspending its high school courses, affecting dozens of students now expected to be absorbed by the Madison School District.

One City Schools, a Madison charter school that launched in 2018 as an alternative, more-rigorous education for low-income students of color, announced last week that it was suspending its ninth- and 10th-grade operations after one semester.

That closure, effective Jan. 20, affects 62 students, 51 of whom reside in the Madison School District, One City said. The Madison School District has offered emergency enrollment to the students.

People are also reading…

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's website, independent charter schools received $9,264 per pupil this school year. For the 51 Madison students who were enrolled in One City, that would total $472,464 for the school year.

MTI called on One City Schools to give that entire amount to Madison schools, even though the students would have attended One City for about half of the school year.

In a statement responding to MTI's letter, One City said, "We are careful stewards of public dollars."

"One City Schools is 100% in compliance with state and federal requirements for spending public dollars," the statement says. "Any claims to the contrary are false."

The Madison School District is continuing to determine the financial impact the One City closure will have on the district, according to spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

"Our current focus is to ensure the families impacted by this decision have all the support and resources they need to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience as they transition to the (Madison School District) family," LeMonds said.

One City has cited staffing shortages for its need to suspend the ninth and 10th grades.

One City founder Kaleem Caire originally tried to get the Madison School Board to approve the charter school in 2011 but was denied. After that, he used a new Republican-created, UW System chartering process to launch One City.

One City is what's commonly referred to as a "2X" charter school, meaning it's not approved by and operates independently from the public school district it resides in. Instead, One City was authorized by the University of Wisconsin System Office of Educational Opportunity.

The Madison School District reported in its 2022-23 budget that independent charter schools in the district received $5.5 million from DPI this school year.

"This situation is not the result of any malfeasance by this particular charter school but is related to an education system designed by a gerrymandered Republican Legislature hell-bent on destroying public education," MTI said.

According to MTI, if the 51 students don't enroll with the Madison School District by Friday, their enrollment won't count for the district's spring semester, but it's unclear how this could affect funding for the rest of the year.

School districts partially rely on enrollment to calculate how much state aid they receive, and Jan. 13 is the state's second pupil count of the school year.

Independent charter schools receive four payments of 25% of their total allotments throughout the year in September, December, February and June, according to DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher. The next payment is scheduled for Feb. 13.

These funds are based on enrollment and the per-pupil state aid amount, and the enrollment is counted in both September and January for the calculations, he said.

"Wisconsin school districts and independent charter schools receive state aid based on students being enrolled and attending a school on or both before and after the count date. If the student does not meet the attendance requirements, they may not be counted," Bucher said.

One City said it has received its two initial payments for the year so far. It was unclear whether the closure of the charter's ninth and 10th grades would affect the dollar amounts for the remaining two payments.

Photos: A first look at One City Early Learning center

Kaleem Caire, 44, opened the doors to One City Early Learning on Sept. 8 at its temporary location at Fountain of Life Family Worship Center, 633 W. Badger Road. Next January, the preschool will move to its permanent location at 2012 Fisher St. The school is focused on reaching children who live on the south side, many of whom live in poverty.

1 of 9
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Olivia Herken is an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She is a former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune, and a graduate of the UW-Madison School of Journalism.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics