Madison teachers union demands fully virtual start to school year

The Madison teachers union demanded Thursday the Madison School District commit to fully online learning for at least the first quarter of the new school year as coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and nationally climb.
"We are excited to work with our students and families," Michael Jones, vice president of Madison Teachers Inc., said in a statement. "But we refuse to jeopardize the lives of our children or our families with a reopening plan that relies on magical thinking and unfunded mandates."
The union is demanding Madison's nearly 27,000 students not return to the classroom until Dane County reports zero coronavirus cases for 14 consecutive days, arguing the district's tentative plans on how to reopen are light on details and a haste return could harm communities of color who are already facing disproportionate rates of infection and death from the virus.
"The disparate rate of COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and death among people of color and working communities further spotlights the structural racism and economic inequality that exists," the statement said. "Returning to school in-person puts our Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) children and families at greater risk without a promise of greater support."
Daily reported cases of coronavirus in Dane County have shot up since late-June, following a state and national trend of rising case counts. As of Thursday, there have been 3,298 confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the county.
The School District has yet to fully commit to a plan for the fall semester, telling parents it is still considering all online, fully face-to-face or a hybrid of both learning styles.
In a presentation shared with families last week, the district outlined its current thinking about the fast-approaching school year. Regardless of how the year begins, the district says it will be committed to accelerated learning and supporting the social and emotional health of students.
If in-person classes resume in the fall, the district plans to limit non-essential visitors to school, group classes together for all subjects, install plastic barriers in welcome centers, and reduce the number of students on buses by spacing them apart and adding more routes.
But MTI criticized the 25-page reopening presentation for not answering all the questions on a risk assessment tool the state says should be addressed before schools consider reopening.
"We are ready to work with our children and families even though earlier virtual learning was ... stressful for many of our students," the statement said. "But we must balance that experience with the trauma of watching a classmate, an educator, or a family member suffer and perhaps die because we did not take preventative measures."
By the start of the school year in September, Madison students will have been out of the classroom for nearly six months after school buildings were ordered shut statewide in mid-March.
This story will be updated.
