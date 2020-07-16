Madison teachers union demands fully virtual start to school year

The School District has yet to fully commit to a plan for the fall semester, telling parents it is still considering all online, fully face-to-face or a hybrid of both learning styles.

In a presentation shared with families last week, the district outlined its current thinking about the fast-approaching school year. Regardless of how the year begins, the district says it will be committed to accelerated learning and supporting the social and emotional health of students.

If in-person classes resume in the fall, the district plans to limit non-essential visitors to school, group classes together for all subjects, install plastic barriers in welcome centers, and reduce the number of students on buses by spacing them apart and adding more routes.

But MTI criticized the 25-page reopening presentation for not answering all the questions on a risk assessment tool the state says should be addressed before schools consider reopening.