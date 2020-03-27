Madison teachers union balks at directive for teachers to secure child care when working from home

Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on the Madison School District to reconsider a requirement that teachers secure child care when they're working from home amid a statewide closure of schools due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The district sent a message to staff Thursday saying the expectation is for teachers with children at home to find a child care solution — either outside of or inside home — during the hours they work remotely.

"You cannot watch your children and work at the same time," a message from the district's Human Resources Department said.

It added employees can be flexible with their hours during the workday and could be eligible for leave time under the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides paid sick time for certain situations caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, such as not being able to find child care.

Andy Waity, president of MTI, said in an email Friday the union sent a message to the district to reconsider its position as soon as possible.