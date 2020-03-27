Madison teachers union balks at directive for teachers to secure child care when working from home

Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on the Madison School District to reconsider a requirement that teachers secure child care when they're working from home amid a statewide closure of schools due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The district sent a message to staff Thursday saying the expectation is for teachers with children at home to find a child care solution — either outside of or inside home — during the hours they work remotely.
"You cannot watch your children and work at the same time," a message from the district's Human Resources Department said.
It added employees can be flexible with their hours during the workday and could be eligible for leave time under the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides paid sick time for certain situations caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, such as not being able to find child care.
Andy Waity, president of MTI, said in an email Friday the union sent a message to the district to reconsider its position as soon as possible.
"There is no childcare available for staff. It has been challenging for our community to find childcare for even essential services personnel," MTI's message said. "If the District intends to proceed with remote learning in the midst of a public health pandemic, the District needs to find a way for employees to do so while they manage their childcare, family responsibilities, and a public health pandemic."
School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said the district will continue to listen to concerns raised by employees and updated its guidance Friday on working from home.
The updated guidance further clarified child care can be provided at home and told teachers to contact principals or HR if they have specific concerns.
"In this time of uncertainty, there are many issues we as a school community are grappling with and trying to work out," LeMonds said in an email. "We also acknowledge the very unique situation our teaching staff with children face."
Moving online
Last week, schools closed statewide in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. They aren't expected to reopen until at least April 24.
While other districts swiftly moved to online instruction, Madison schools have yet to make the change — in part because of the complexities faced by larger school systems — but Madison plans on rolling out virtual learning starting Monday, April 6.
Teachers and students have technically been on spring break this week.
Starting Monday, though, teachers will begin training to make the switch to digital instruction and plan lessons for the online format. Students are also tentatively expected to receive district-owned Chromebooks next week.
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore told parents the district expects to distribute Chromebooks to elementary students on Thursday and middle and high school students on Friday.
