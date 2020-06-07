Madison teachers union backs removal of police from high schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison's teachers union is shifting its stance on school-based police officers and is now advocating they be taken out of the city's main high schools — but only if 33 additional support staff are hired.

In a statement Sunday, Madison Teachers Inc. said it backs the removal of school resource officers, or SROs, stationed inside each of the Madison School District's four main high schools — a move local activists have demanded of the district for years.

"We see the systematic racism that exists in our current structures and join the voices of our students and our community in calling for dramatic change in how we educate and interact with all of our students, especially those most marginalized in our schools and society," MTI president Andy Waity said in the statement.

In the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and widespread protests against police violence and killings of unarmed black people, MTI said the change in position "centers our students' needs."

The union has historically backed SROs to provide safety for students and staff, the statement said, and MTI members have supported relationship-building roles the officers have taken on at school, acting more like counselors than law enforcement.