Madison teachers protest next year's contracts not reflecting anticipated raises

Teachers are required by law to sign and return their contracts by June 15, but MTI leadership has recommended staff wait to sign and return their contracts while the union works with legal counsel and district administration in an effort to address the issue before the deadline.

“Things are tentative, but that being said, going on 40 years they showed those steps and lanes because that is something that needs to be accounted for,” Madison Teachers Inc. president-elect Michael Jones said. “That ensures stability in terms of the workforce, in terms of knowing who’s going to be working in the district, how much they’re going to be paid so there’s no question as we’re working throughout the summer.”

Friday’s grievance is the latest dispute in the strained relationship between the district and the union after a year in which the two sides clashed publicly over changes to the layoff procedure and reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of communication from the district ahead of the change in teacher contracts demonstrates a lack of respect and unwillingness by the district to collaborate with the union, Jones said.

“The last thing we need in any education system is more uncertainty, especially now,” he said. “We need to have that semblance of stability.”