Hundreds of teachers and school staff filled the seats, aisles, doorways and surrounding hallways of the auditorium where the Madison School Board met Monday, protesting the district's preliminary budget, which the teachers said doesn't value teachers or put students first.

Under the draft budget, the district would cut more than 155 positions in the next school year, most of which would be teachers and educational assistants. The staff that remains would get a 3.5% raise, but those rallying on Monday said it's not enough, asking instead for an 8% increase to match inflation.

For more than two hours, the board heard comments from nearly 30 people who gave impassioned pleas and told stories about overflowing classrooms and burnt-out staff who can't afford housing and basic needs.

At Chavez Elementary School, for example, there has only been one day this school year when the school was fully staffed because of shortages, according to speech and language clinician Melissa Olander.

At West High, there are resource hours with upward of 90 students in them, physics classes with more than 35 students, and gym classes "bursting at the seams," said chemistry teacher Jennifer Karlen.

Despite now being a teacher in the Verona School District, Shania Schibbelhut came to Monday's meeting to support teachers in Madison, where she did her practicum, student teaching and first two years of contract teaching. She said she now makes $8,000 more than she did as a teacher in Madison, and that if she still worked in Madison, she wouldn't be able to afford her rent.

And dozens of pieces of paper were taped to the walls of the auditorium with hundreds of signatures of people in support of higher pay for custodians, who were left out of hourly staff raises in the last budget.

"My question to you, the board, is: When is it going to get better? When will our schools, will my school, feel like it's functioning? When will I be able to feel successful?" said Elizabeth O'Leary, a teacher at Allis Elementary and board member of Madison Teachers Inc., or MTI, the teachers union that organized Monday's rally.

"We are killing ourselves to make sure that our students are successful. And so we need you to make changes," O'Leary said.

MTI President Mike Jones called it a "regressive budget," and called on the School Board to hold off making any cuts until the state finalizes its budget.

The board only previewed and discussed the budget on Monday and won't take any action until June when it will approve the preliminary budget for the start of the fiscal year on July 1. That will guide it until October, when the final 2023-24 budget is adopted.

The state is simultaneously working on its next two-year budget. The Legislature plans to send a finalized budget to Gov. Tony Evers this summer, and it's expected to be signed before the end of June, though it can take longer.

The district plans to drop its staffing from nearly 4,171 full-time equivalent positions to roughly 4,016 next year. Most departments will experience cuts, but the majority of them will be made in the classroom.

Specifically, the district would cut 81 teaching positions and more than 66 educational assistant positions. At the administration level, two districtwide administrators, one principal and one assistant principal position would be cut.

"How do you tell that to the children and families relying on the district to be a stable entity, when the only thing staying stable is Doyle Administration?" Jones said.

Current forecast

The district drafted this budget under the assumption that state lawmakers won't increase per-pupil aid or revenue limits in the 2023-25 state biennium budget.

Without those changes at the state level, and with the help of declining enrollment, inflation and staff challenges, the district is predicting a 2.34% dip in revenue, or about $13.3 million less than last year.

Gov. Tony Evers has asked for $2.6 billion in additional K-12 funding, which Republican leaders have criticized, saying they would be willing to increase funding if Evers expands the state's private school voucher program.

"The state needs to do more," outgoing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said. "And I don't give a flip if it's Democrats or Republicans or independents, everyone needs to sit at the table on behalf of children."

The district is also forecasting the loss of 219 students in its three-year rolling average, which is used to calculate the revenue limit, and it expects a loss of about 531 students in its third-Friday enrollment count in the fall.

And like many school districts across the state, Madison is turning to federal, one-time COVID-19 relief funds to pad its budget.

The district plans to use $42.3 million in ESSER III funds for next year's spending. Just over 110 full-time equivalent positions will be funded with one-time dollars next year because of funding shortages, which will add to the continued shortfalls in future budgets.

The details

In total, this preliminary budget calls for roughly $561 million in spending, which is a 6.23% or roughly $37.2 million decrease from last year's budget.

In addition to the staffing changes, the district has a number of other projects slated.

With this money, the district plans to continue expanding its full-day 4K programs, adding eight new sections at Emerson, Henderson and Kennedy elementary schools, which will bring the total to 35 full-day sites for the upcoming school year.

The budget also includes funding for a new project to support students experiencing homelessness.

Using $125,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the district plans to partner with the YWCA to help students and families locate and secure stable housing, and with Briarpatch Youth Services to increase engagement with unaccompanied children experiencing homelessness, a population that has grown throughout the pandemic.

The actual tax rate for the school district would drop slightly with this budget, but there has been a big increase in property values in the last year. According to the district, there has been an 8% increase in the equalized property value for the district's tax base.

Under this preliminary budget, the owner of an average home in Madison valued at $424,400 would pay about $4,028 on the school district's portion of their tax bill next year, which is about $270 more than last year.

The district’s total tax levy is increasing by 2.83% to roughly $373 million.

Worth noting is that this is just a preliminary budget and not reflective of estimated tax impacts.

New board leadership

Monday also marked a new term for the School Board, and its newest member, Blair Mosner Feltham, was sworn in. As a former Madison teacher and longtime educator, she received some standing ovations from the teachers in the crowd. Incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen was also sworn in for her third term.

The board also elected Nichelle Nichols as the next board president and reelected Maia Pearson to another term as vice president. Outgoing president Ali Muldrow was elected board treasurer, and Vander Meulen was reelected as board clerk.

