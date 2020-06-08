× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a shift from its position in previous years, Madison Teachers Inc. is calling for the removal of police officers in schools.

But the call, made in a statement Sunday, comes with the caveat of increased student services staff at each of the four high schools. With an $8 million budget cut already included in the 2020-21 budget and more cuts seemingly on the way, according to a survey the district sent to staff at the end of last week, that seems unlikely for the coming school year.

MTI vice president Michael Jones, the dean of students at West High School, drafted the initial statement and got feedback from the rest of the MTI board before it was turned into its final form. He said the sentiment in the statement, which lays out the union’s anti-racism stance, was developed through years of the union “moving toward this sort of place.”

He stressed in an interview Monday that the support staffing would be key to making any real, long-term change for black students.

“It’s not like they’re going to all of a sudden trust our racist educational system just because the policeman isn’t there anymore,” Jones said. “They’re going to trust it once we actively address their issues, and we’re going to need the people and support to do that.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The letter specifically calls for reaching support staffing levels recommended by the American Civil Liberties Union. It would require a significant investment at each school, according to MTI’s letter:

East: One more counselor, one more nurse, one more psychologist, four more social workers

La Follette: One more counselor, one more nurse, one more psychologist, five more social workers

Memorial: Two more counselors, one more nurse, one more psychologist, five more social workers

West: One more counselor, one more nurse, seven more social workers

Jones said West is moving from three social workers to two next year, meaning one for every 1,100 students or so.

“If I have a child of color going through a mental health crisis or struggling with something or dealing with a trauma … and they want to talk to a social worker about that, they have to get in line,” he said. “You also aren’t going to address the trauma just by cutting, you also have to address the trauma by adding.”

Acknowledging the district’s budget position, he said he hopes the potential referendum this November can help close some of the funding gaps, even if he thinks more of an investment is needed. District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday morning that the district would have a comment on MTI's position, but had not provided any comment as of 5 p.m.

The letter states that the change from MTI’s previous support for the school resource officers “centers our students’ needs.”

“We acknowledge and appreciate (the officers’) partnership and commitment to our schools,” the letter states. “However, it has become apparent from conversations with our children and community that the benefits of having police officers stationed inside our schools is outweighed by the racialized trauma experienced by some of our community members of color.”

Jones pointed to groups like Freedom Inc., which have been pushing for years to remove police officers from schools, and said it’s time to recognize the work they’ve done and that they’ve continued to push through resistance.

“I was part of the system that condescended to them,” he said. “I want to be part of the system that changes it. I just have to be realistic and honest. We have to be realistic and honest as people who actually do the work.”

The statement further requests the district “commit to social-emotional learning that is culturally relevant to the needs of our children and not a canned curriculum geared towards compliance,” as well as nonviolent crisis intervention training for all employees, collaborative professional development options and school security assistants to be placed in the professional pool of staff.

“We call for the District budget office and leadership team to submit a vision that increases educational funding instead of decreasing it,” the statement says. “We recognize that a pandemic brings about unique and dire challenges, but the removal of more educators, be it classroom teachers, educational assistants, or other categories of workers, perpetuates racist outcomes by increasing class sizes, decreasing individual supports, and reducing the chances of building authentic relationships — one of the top ways we know we can improve outcomes for our children of color.”

While the MTI board making its position public is significant, Jones said the most important work is ahead, in addressing how to actually make the removal of officers and increase in other staff happen.

“A statement’s a statement, and obviously it’s a shift, but this is not a victory lap, this is us trying to say this is where we are now,” Jones said. “We’ll try to move forward and do better and try to grow.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.