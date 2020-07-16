Madison Teachers Inc. demands virtual school to start year

At least two School Board members — Savion Castro and Nicki Vander Muelen — have said publicly they support starting with virtual learning as the number of cases in Dane County has seen an increase in recent weeks.

“Following data and information from COVID spread in Dane county, it’s evident we haven’t seen a decrease in COVID spread for schools to safely reopen,” Castro wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, asking people to also support additional funding relief from the federal government.

It’s unclear, however, whether the School Board will have a say in the final decision, as Vander Meulen said the administration had so far not agreed to her request for a vote on the subject.

Vander Meulen said that with something this significant, she believes elected officials should have a say, and has formally requested a vote, citing a board policy that gives it the right to “establish the framework of school policies and projects” including “to determine the means and methods of instruction.”

“I figure that the public has a right to know that at least the attempts were made,” she said. “These are people’s most valuable possessions, their children, most valuable thing in the world, yet the School Board you elect isn’t making the decision.”