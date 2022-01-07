Madison teachers experience 'mixed emotions' ahead of Monday's return to classrooms

Dan Walkner, an English teacher at Memorial High who has worked in the Madison School District for about 15 years, said the battles teachers face on a near-regular basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic are leading to burnout among staff.
“You don’t get burned out from not caring. You get burned out from putting everything into it all of the time,” he said. “It wears you down, and that becomes a mental health struggle.”
Walkner’s concerns, shared by many district staff, include a lack of COVID sick leave for teachers and staff, as well as a lack of mental health support for staff and students amid a school year with swift changes fueled by the virus.
“I’m out 7.5 days because my kid was quarantining and because I was out with COVID quarantining myself. I’m out 7.5 days, that’s 7.5 days of sick time and that’s gone,” Walkner said. “Retention is the buzzword, that’s what’s coming up in the meetings now, but you have to make the people not only want to go to work but be able to function at work.”
According to a survey conducted by local teachers union Madison Teachers Inc., the district’s pivot to online learning for two days this week amid a surge in the rapidly spreading omicron variant has led a majority of members to reconsider whether they feel comfortable returning to classrooms on Monday.
Roughly 67% of union members surveyed recently either did not support the planned return to school buildings, or would only support the return if COVID-19 infection rates were stabilized or declining.
Walkner said he believes the return to school buildings on Monday was the right decision, but with caveats that include restoring COVID sick leave and covering teachers who will have to miss more time, staying focused on mitigation strategies, and prioritizing mental health for students and staff.
“The two days on Zoom were brutal. It was a reminder of how untenable virtual learning is,” he said. “People need to realize we aren’t just child care. There are serious safety concerns, and the anxiety and stress that students and teachers face isn’t going anywhere.”
Union spokesperson Michelle Michalak said district staff are feeling a mix of emotions, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on local health systems and sends people back to home offices.
“It is the most challenging school year in anyone’s memory, and the uncertainty of this wave has our members, like everyone else in our community, trying to find the right balance between staying safe and healthy and meeting the needs of our students and families,” Michalak said.
Sick pay sought
From April to September in 2020, school districts were required by the federal government to provide COVID-specific leave time for staff. When the federal requirement expired in September 2020, the Madison School District continued to provide the coverage through September 2021.
The union began circulating a petition Friday morning calling for COVID-19 sick pay for teachers and staff; renewed enforcement of mitigation protocols, including proper mask wearing and social distancing inside school buildings; emphasis put on mental health support for students and staff; and the formation of a workgroup made up of district administrators, staff, families and students to address the next COVID variant and wave of cases.
“While the members of Madison Teachers, Inc. look forward to reconnecting with our students in-person on Monday, we still recognize that we’re in a community which is experiencing a 121% increase in positive cases and 34.5% increase in hospitalizations (which are currently at capacity) and that bringing students, staff, and community into spaces ranging from a couple of hundred to thousands people is not a safe way to lower our infection rates,” a Facebook post by the union read.
School Board vice president Savion Castro tweeted Friday that the board is developing a proposal for presentation and approval this coming Monday that will address MTI concerns. He said he couldn’t provide details because it’s still a work in progress.
District policy
As district policy stands, teachers and staff must use paid time off (PTO) and sick leave to cover COVID-related absences, including a required quarantine period if a teacher or staff member is identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 case, board member Nicki Vander Meulen told the Wisconsin State Journal in December.
Vander Meulen said she sent an email to the full board and district administration in October asking the board to include the topic in its regular monthly meeting, but nothing came of her request. She re-sent the email in December and asked that the subject be added to the agenda in time for the board’s Dec. 13 meeting. The item was included for discussion during the board meeting, but was not voted on.
In multiple emails to Vander Meulen, which she shared with the State Journal after deleting their names, teachers said they were required to stay home if they displayed symptoms, such as a runny nose or scratchy throat, until they were able to receive a negative result through a PCR COVID test. For those teachers, that meant staying home for two or three days even if they felt well enough to be present in the classroom, and using their PTO or sick leave to do so. Teachers worried the situation would occur more frequently as the cold and flu season continues.
Vaccinated teachers who are identified as a close contact but experience no symptoms are not required to quarantine, but those who are determined to be a close contact and display symptoms of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for five days and must present a negative PCR COVID test before they can return to the classroom, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.
If a vaccinated teacher tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to quarantine for 10 days, he said. Roughly 98% of Madison’s teachers and staff are fully vaccinated.
