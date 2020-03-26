Madison teacher's accidental text to parent: 'I want to slap them through the phone!'

A fifth-grade teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School mistakenly texted a parent of one of her students that she wanted to slap her, according to a Madison police report.

The mid-March text from 28-year district veteran Mary Ringelstetter appears to have been meant for a co-worker. The news website Madison365 first reported the incident.

According to a police report released Wednesday to the State Journal under the state’s public records law, the parent, Tyeisha Ivy, considered the text a threat and reported it to police because she wanted it documented. Ringelstetter was not arrested, and no charges were filed in the case.

Ivy told police that with school canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, she was exchanging texts with Ringelstetter in an attempt to get online access to homework for her daughter.

In screen shots of the texts sent to the parent and reported by Madison365, Ringelstetter appears to be asking a co-worker for help getting online access set up and wrote “I want to reach out and slap them through the phone!”

A subsequent text shows Ringelstetter apologizing for the earlier text.