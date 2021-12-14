Madison teacher on leave due to lesson that asked students to take on role as enslaved people

After a preliminary review of the materials Abplanalp determined the assignment was not consistent with the district’s vision, commitment to equity, cultural responsiveness and was outside the scope of district curriculum, LeMonds said in a statement.

The district's curriculum, created by an internal team, for 8th grade humanities classes during the current quarter revolves around teaching about First Nations and, for the week of Dec. 7 when the tea party was to take place, district humanities curriculum intended to focus on writing and revising an essay about First Nations.

Walsh said she is satisfied with the district’s response to the incident.

“We knew there had to be an investigation and they were good on their word that they would not bring her back into the classroom until that had been finished,” Walsh said. “It doesn’t take much of a leap to get why this isn’t okay and especially in a school district that has really assured its community that they’re going to make sure that this curriculum is not racially harming and is inclusive.”

Ball has been a teacher in the district for decades, Walsh said, and her older son, who is 29-years-old, had her as a teacher when he was in junior high school as well.