Madison teacher on leave due to lesson that asked students to take on role as enslaved people

The Madison School District has placed a middle school teacher on leave after students and their parents called into question a lesson that involved children playing roles as enslaved people and slave owners.
Jefferson Middle School eighth grade teacher Cynthia Ball planned a "colonial tea party" as part of a unit on the Revolutionary War that included putting students in roles of historical figures, including those who owned slaves as well as enslaved people.
Ball instructed students to pick names of characters at random for the parts they would play. Once they chose the role, they would be required to memorize lines and act as the person they randomly selected during the tea party, after they researched the figure.
"As we have learned, it was frowned upon for women & non-white men to express themselves politically during this time period," the written assignment read. "Because of his, there are more white male 'characters' than non-white male or female 'characters'. This means that some of you will be a person of a different gender or race."
A parent of one of Ball’s students, Meghan Walsh, said her son, who is Black, would have refused to do the assignment if the role of an enslaved person was assigned to him. Walsh's son was assigned a role as Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War general and slave owner. One of her son's classmates, who is Black, was assigned the role of an enslaved person, Walsh said.
“He also said to me, ‘Ms. Ball told us "Now don’t freak out about the race or the gender of the person you pick, you know this is all just pretend,’’'" Walsh, who had also taught for years, said. “I understand, over the history of educating students, that these are the kinds of assignments that create racial harm in classrooms.”
Ball’s students and a number of parents brought their concern to district administration ahead of the reenactment. The tea party, scheduled for last Thursday, was canceled the morning of the event through an email by Ball to students.
On Friday, Jefferson Middle School principal, Sue Abplanalp sent an email to parents that said the assignment was stopped prior to the reenactment. Under district policy, the teacher has been placed on leave pending an internal review.
“It was found the assignment included students assuming the identity of a variety of ‘characters’ from the colonial time period. Students were to assume stereotypical roles which brought racialized harm,” Abplanalp said in the email.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said Tuesday that the district is still conducting an internal review of all of the materials involved in the assignment and a staff coverage plan for Ball’s class is in place while she is on leave.
After a preliminary review of the materials Abplanalp determined the assignment was not consistent with the district’s vision, commitment to equity, cultural responsiveness and was outside the scope of district curriculum, LeMonds said in a statement.
The district's curriculum, created by an internal team, for 8th grade humanities classes during the current quarter revolves around teaching about First Nations and, for the week of Dec. 7 when the tea party was to take place, district humanities curriculum intended to focus on writing and revising an essay about First Nations.
Walsh said she is satisfied with the district’s response to the incident.
“We knew there had to be an investigation and they were good on their word that they would not bring her back into the classroom until that had been finished,” Walsh said. “It doesn’t take much of a leap to get why this isn’t okay and especially in a school district that has really assured its community that they’re going to make sure that this curriculum is not racially harming and is inclusive.”
Ball has been a teacher in the district for decades, Walsh said, and her older son, who is 29-years-old, had her as a teacher when he was in junior high school as well.
Local teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.
