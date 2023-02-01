Madison superintendent rallies community to help district 'write the next chapter'

Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins delivered a State of the District address Tuesday evening to an enthusiastic crowd at East High School, where he rallied the community to support the district while highlighting its challenges and successes.

In the nearly hourlong speech, Jenkins touched on a number of topics, from staffing to the effects of the pandemic, social justice issues, school funding, long-term facilities plans, investments in reading and more.

But the overarching theme of the night was one of collaboration with the community to keep moving the district in the right direction.

“Our historical and our current successes and challenges only tell part of the story,” Jenkins said. “The MMSD story, the Madison story, the Wisconsin story’s not over yet. Because they just put the pen in your hand.

“Everyone in this room,” he said,” we get a chance to write the next chapter.”

Jenkins reflected on his 2½ years leading the district, mostly through the thick of a pandemic.

While acknowledging the many negatives that have come with COVID-19, Jenkins said there were positives from it as well. Some students taught themselves how to code or started businesses while learning at home, and many learned more about the world around them. Educators learned how to pivot faster than ever and built a new type of community.

“There were some amazing things that happened that we can’t let go,” Jenkins said. The empathy learned and practiced throughout the pandemic should specifically be continued, he said.

The pandemic also showed the district where things weren’t going right, he said. “It illuminated what we were doing and what we weren’t doing. Who we valued,” he said. “Students from historically excluded groups, families — families began to experience more of less.”

The address was a mix of casual and formal, with Jenkins occasionally walking to the center of the stage to speak to the crowd, interacting with audience members and cracking jokes. The crowd was enthusiastic, responding to and applauding Jenkins throughout.

Madison School Board members, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, other district administrators and staff, students and community members were in attendance.

State funding

Jenkins circled back often to state funding and how the Republican-led state Legislature has constrained education funding in recent years.

“I don’t want to call out, I want to call in,” Jenkins said, saying he wants to be part of the conversation.

“What we have to do is figure out a way to really call people in and have real conversations at the legislative level and let them know by not supporting us and inflation continuing to go up, you’re forcing us to make a decision between what’s right and what’s right,” he said.

Funding is entangled with a number of other challenges for the district, like staffing. Jenkins touched on the current struggle for the district to attract and retain staff.

“It’s really not easy, especially when you’re in a state that has a $7.1 billion surplus and hasn’t given you a per-pupil increase for the last couple years,” Madison Teachers Inc. President Mike Jones said during his speech.

“A lot of times because we get nothing we end up fighting over nothing,” he said.

Jones said that collaboration between the union and the district can often look like conflict. “And it will look messy and ugly and sometimes uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not sincere and it doesn’t mean that at the end of the day we are all on the same team trying to do what’s right for our kids,” he said.

Ahead of the speech, the district said Jenkins’ speech would also cover school safety, social and mental health services, but these topics didn’t come up as much in the speech as others.

‘More work to do’

Jenkins highlighted some of the successes of the district, like its 32 National Merit Scholar semifinalists and its highest graduation rate in the last five years. But he also acknowledged the district continues to grapple with things like achievement gaps among marginalized communities and how to create more inclusive physical and academic spaces.

“We have a lot more work to do,” said Ali Muldrow, president of the Madison School Board. “And for most in this room we know very well that there are many significant challenges that lie ahead. Challenges that will require us to come together as a community once again.”

She encouraged the audience to take Jenkins’ words “to heart.”

The Madison School District has potential to lead and succeed, Jenkins said, saying the community has the “right ingredients,” from a diverse student population to committed staff and fixtures in the community like UW-Madison. He acknowledged there is an “elitism” in Madison that can sometimes hold progress back, but said with that also comes opportunity.

“We have truly a committed community serious about public education,” he said.