Madison Superintendent hire Carlton Jenkins tells Black leaders he's 'ready to go to work'

Carlton Jenkins told Black community leaders Tuesday that he's ready to tackle the Madison School District's longstanding and persistent racial disparities when he starts as superintendent next week.

During a "virtual reception," Jenkins said there's no time for a "honeymoon period" as superintendent in the work toward achieving educational racial equity that's "been waiting too long."

"I would love longevity, but not over my integrity and not over what I came here to do," said Jenkins, who is the first Black superintendent of the Madison School District. "I'm not going to cheat our kids, I'm not going to cheat our community, that's just the way I roll."

The reception was hosted by several Black-led organizations and brought together African American faith leaders, educators and nonprofit heads to engage with the 54-year-old Jenkins, who is leaving the superintendent position of Robbinsdale Area Schools in suburban Minneapolis, before his Aug. 4 start date.