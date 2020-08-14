Madison superintendent creates new top position to fortify focus on elementary schools

With gains in early reading proficiency a top priority for the new leader of the Madison School District, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is creating an additional top post in the district's central office to provide more support to elementary schools.
The move brings in a fourth chief of schools position to the Doyle Administration Building, with two chiefs focusing on elementary schools instead of one and the other two overseeing the middle and high schools.
To fill the new position — according to an email sent to teachers Friday — the district is hiring Marvin Pryor, a school development coach with the nonprofit Institute for Student Achievement and a former Jenkins colleague when they both worked for Atlanta Public Schools.
In an interview earlier this week, Jenkins mentioned he was looking to reorganize the chiefs of school, who work directly with building principals, saying the current structure of one position overseeing the district's 32 elementary schools is "too much for one person."
"I have to address that because if you look at the data on the elementary level, we need to focus on literacy, we need to focus on numeracy, we need to focus on our special ed, our (English-language learners)," Jenkins said in the interview.
Despite the district putting in place a hiring freeze as it examines staffing needs for an all-online fall amid the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokesman Tim LeMonds said the cost to cover the new chief of schools job was already budgeted months ago as vacant positions in anticipation that whoever became superintendent would make staffing changes.
The new post will "create more coherence at the elementary school level," LeMonds said.
In an email, Edward Sadlowski, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., said the union supports Jenkins' "need to build a trusted team of educational professionals necessary to lead the important work needing to be accomplished with his administration."
But Sadlowski said it's also imperative the district provide additional resources for feeding students, supporting social-emotional and physical health, and introducing culturally relevant instruction "in the safest manner possible every school day, especially during this health pandemic."
Pryor will join Mike Hernandez — the current chief of high schools — in overseeing the district's 12 middle schools and four comprehensive high schools, along with the two alternative high schools.
The chief of middle schools, Tremayne Clardy, will join current chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford in supporting the 32 elementary schools.
Before working for the Institute for Student Achievement, Pryor held several leadership roles in Georgia schools, including as principal of Atlanta's George Washington Carver School of Arts from 2005 to 2016, according to his resume.
He earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Sarasota University in Florida.
In the interview this week, Jenkins said a large administrative shakeup, which is not uncommon when a new superintendent starts, isn't on his mind because he's "very fortunate the people that I have are solid."
"When I look at the transition — a lot of times a superintendent comes in they bring a lot of people with them — I don't have to do that," Jenkins said. "I don't have a need to bring in a lot of people."
Jenkins' predecessor, Jennifer Cheatham, hired several people with ties to Chicago for top administrative positions when she left Chicago Public Schools in 2013 to become Madison superintendent.
