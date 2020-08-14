Madison superintendent creates new top position to fortify focus on elementary schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With gains in early reading proficiency a top priority for the new leader of the Madison School District, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is creating an additional top post in the district's central office to provide more support to elementary schools.

The move brings in a fourth chief of schools position to the Doyle Administration Building, with two chiefs focusing on elementary schools instead of one and the other two overseeing the middle and high schools.

To fill the new position — according to an email sent to teachers Friday — the district is hiring Marvin Pryor, a school development coach with the nonprofit Institute for Student Achievement and a former Jenkins colleague when they both worked for Atlanta Public Schools.

In an interview earlier this week, Jenkins mentioned he was looking to reorganize the chiefs of school, who work directly with building principals, saying the current structure of one position overseeing the district's 32 elementary schools is "too much for one person."