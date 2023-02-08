Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins will retire this summer after leading the district for nearly three years.
The school district announced Jenkins' plans Wednesday morning. His retirement will be effective July 28.
"There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing what is right," Jenkins said in the statement. "My 3-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development.
The district's first Black superintendent, Jenkins assumed his role in August 2020, so much of his tenure was spent overseeing the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The previous superintendent, Jennifer Cheatham, resigned in August 2019, and Jane Belmore served as interim superintendent until Jenkins took over.
This is a developing story and will be updated.