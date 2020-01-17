Madison superintendent candidate resigning from Georgia post amid audit

In the statement Thomas said that since the Chief Turnaround Office was created in 2017 — and the Savannah, Georgia, native was appointed to be its first leader — Woods, who was elected as state superintendent, has argued the office should report to him instead of the state Board of Education, the members of which are appointed by Georgia's governor.

Thomas, in his statement, termed the relationship between his office and that of the state superintendent "hostile."

"The dynamic or the relationship between the Chief Turnaround Office and the state superintendent has not been very good," Thomas said Thursday when speaking with reporters following a community forum in Madison. "I'll simply say: 'politics in education.'"

During the forum at La Follette High School, Thomas emphasized his career background of identifying challenges and finding solutions to improve outcomes.

"I would love to be a part of a story that happened in Madison," he said at the forum. "As this community is transforming itself, I'd love to be a part of the transformation in the district."

When asked about the audit Thursday, Thomas said the allegations came about after an individual was "separated" from the office.