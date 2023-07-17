Madison School District administrators and principals are breathing easier.

After teacher shortages forced the district to turn away 600 students from summer school last year, this year’s program is fully staffed.

Over the winter, the Madison School Board increased summer staff pay to $40 per hour, with the hope of attracting teachers from surrounding districts.

Caroline Racine Gilles, the district’s executive director of assessment and learning support, said schools already are feeling the benefits of having a full staff since the summer semester began June 20. It’s made the summer planning process easier, allowed administrators to better focus on the mission of the summer semester, and will improve student learning.

“We do think the $40 an hour made a difference in recruiting and retaining really high-quality staff,” Gilles said. “Site administrators are telling me when I’m out in the buildings that really all of the teachers are so qualified.”

Summer school staff earned $28 per hour last year. This year’s pay hike brought the Madison School District’s wages ahead of most of the nearby districts competing for the same staff.

Summer staff earn $31 per hour in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District and, in Sun Prairie, up to $35.61. DeForest teachers who are already in the district earn $28, while staff in Stoughton earn $27.50.

To account for the pay increase, the Madison School District capped enrollment for the summer semester at 4,000 students. Gilles said about 3,600 students are enrolled in a mix of elective and required programming.

The preliminary 2023-24 budget the Madison School Board approved last month also includes an 8% pay raise for all staff, but district administrators also are projecting a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall in the near future.

Christine Barone, summer principal at Olson Elementary School, said she believes teachers are feeling “more valued” this year.

Madison School Board approves summer school pay hike to $40 per hour The one-time pay boost is meant to address staffing shortages, which disrupted summer school last year and kept about 600 students from attending.

Barone said she actually had to turn away some summer staff applicants, something that’s never happened to her before as a principal.

“If anything, it’s the opposite, where by the time you’re rolling up to summer school, you’re still trying to hire your last teacher or two,” she said. “That was just not the case this year.”

Barone called it “the calmest and smoothest rollout to this program” she has experienced.

“Typically, you start a new program, you start a new school year, and you have those first day jitters,” she said. “I didn’t have any of that this summer because I was really confident in the people in my building.”

With so many applicants, the district was even able to create a list of substitute teachers to pull from over the summer, Gilles said.

The wage hike also encouraged many teachers already in the district to stay over the summer. Having this crossover in staff is beneficial for students as they transition from the regular school year to the summer semester, according to Patrice Hutchins, assistant summer principal at East High School.

“(The teachers) know our students, they know our values, they know what we’re doing here as a school and a district,” Hutchins said, noting that such cohesion is especially important for high school students, who often enroll in summer school to recover some of the credits they need to graduate.

“There’s an ease to which we’re trusting who’s taking care of our students in the summer,” she said. “A lot of times, it’s our students that need those additional outreaches and need that extra support.”

Madison School District has more than 35 school gardens, chickens and all School may be out, but school gardens are far from empty. A network of volunteers and employees help with maintenance and summer camps give students a chance to get outside.

The same goes at the elementary school level, Barone said, where seeing a familiar face can make a big difference for young students.

“I think having those relationships with staff and teachers is crucial for our kids to feel successful in anything that they do,” she said. “It takes less time to build community when you have faces that you recognize.”

In addition to being fully staffed, Gilles and the principals said they are excited about other aspects of the summer semester, too. They were able to keep class sizes small in elementary schools, and the district’s summer arts academy is bringing local artists into classrooms a few days a week.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our students are on their pathway to college, career, community ready,” Gilles said “I’m seeing when I’m out in schools such a high level of engagement, hearing about the quality of the staff and that there’s a potential to meet those goals. That has been really exciting.”

It's the summer of supermoons in 2023, here are the names of the full moons July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon 7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent. This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky. August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon 2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught. This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky. August 30 - The Blue Supermoon 9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month. "The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average. This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all. The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon 5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice — indigenous staples in North America — are now ready for gathering. This will be the last of the four consecutive supermoons of the year. October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon 5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals. This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening. You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link. November 27 - Full Beaver Moon 4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. December 26 - Full Cold Moon 10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun. And on this very same night, another celestial object will also be opposite to the sun: Mars , which arrives at opposition 87 minutes after the moon turns full. Depending on your location, you will see Mars shining like a brilliant yellow-orange star, either hovering very close below the moon, or you will see the moon actually pass in front of Mars, producing an occultation. The calendar, the earth or the heavens? Three ways to define the seasons 2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon 6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon. Febraury 5 - Full Snow Moon 1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Depending on location, the heaviest snows fall in this month. Much of the Mid-Atlantic falls into this category, as well as the Mid-South. Hunting becomes very difficult during February. Hence, to some tribes, this was the Full Hunger Moon. March 7 - Full Worm Moon 7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter. It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night. April 6 - Full Pink Moon 12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17. May 5 - Full Flower Moon 1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon. June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon 11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon. Joe's 7-Day Forecast