Madison students will start third quarter in online-only learning

Madison School District officials announced students will begin their third quarter in an online-only learning format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said metrics do not support a safe return to school buildings at this time in an announcement Friday morning.

"Although we will begin third quarter virtual, if at any time conditions for bringing students and staff back safely improve, we will execute our plan to safely return students to in-person learning in a phased approach," Jenkins said in an email to district staff Friday morning. "After weeks of careful analysis, consultation with health experts, and close consideration of a recent decline in local cases, the metrics still do not support a safe return to our school buildings at this time."

Jenkins said the "incredibly difficult" decision to remain in online-only learning for the start of the third quarter was collaborative and included in-depth consultation with scientists, health experts, focus groups, internal and external advisory teams; feedback from district families and staff; close collaboration with Madison Teachers Inc. as well as the district's principals and assistant principals group; and close consideration for the safety of adults in multigenerational households as well as concerns over the new COVID-19 variant.