Madison students will start third quarter in online-only learning

Madison School District officials announced students will begin their third quarter in an online-only learning format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said metrics do not support a safe return to school buildings at this time in an announcement Friday morning.
"Although we will begin third quarter virtual, if at any time conditions for bringing students and staff back safely improve, we will execute our plan to safely return students to in-person learning in a phased approach," Jenkins said in an email to district staff Friday morning. "After weeks of careful analysis, consultation with health experts, and close consideration of a recent decline in local cases, the metrics still do not support a safe return to our school buildings at this time."
Jenkins said the "incredibly difficult" decision to remain in online-only learning for the start of the third quarter was collaborative and included in-depth consultation with scientists, health experts, focus groups, internal and external advisory teams; feedback from district families and staff; close collaboration with Madison Teachers Inc. as well as the district's principals and assistant principals group; and close consideration for the safety of adults in multigenerational households as well as concerns over the new COVID-19 variant.
"Although it is our preference to have all students learning in-person, connecting face to face with teachers and classmates, and benefiting from learning in a classroom environment, it is also our ultimate responsibility to ensure when we do return to our school buildings, it will be done in the safest way possible with metrics supporting a safe return," Jenkins said.
Madison Teachers Inc. surveyed public school educators in the district ahead of the decision and, according to the survey, 94% of teachers who responded do not support the return to in-person learning for the third quarter.
"MTI's members want to return to our classrooms, schools and worksites to see and get to know our students," MTI Board Member Kira Fobbs said in the video message posted to the union's Facebook page ahead of Friday's announcement. "However, we need to ensure this is done with the life, health, and safety of our students, families and colleagues at the highest priority."
School buildings in the state's second largest district have remained shuttered since March, after Governor Tony Evers issued an emergency order that ground Wisconsin to a halt.
In a 4-3 decision in May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ statewide stay-at-home order but left part of it in place for schools, which remained closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 year. In the fall the decision to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year was left up to local governments as the issue continues to be litigated.
In September, the Supreme Court temporarily suspended restrictions, put in place by Public Health Madison and Dane County, that barred most Dane County students from attending school in person as the court’s conservative-backed majority agreed to hear legal challenges filed against the city-county health department order. A 4-3 ruling by the court left the decision to reopen to in-person learning up to the school districts across the state.
A recent decline in new COVID-19 cases, from an early fall surge that drove the statewide death toll to more than 4,600, caused public debate about returning students to classrooms to escalate.
A handful of districts across the state, including Madison, that have remained, fully or mostly, in online-only learning have received pressure from state lawmakers and grassroots parent groups to reopen schools for in-person learning for the second semester.