Madison students will return to classrooms on Monday

Madison School District students will return to classrooms on Monday, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced Thursday.
The announcement came a week after the district’s last-minute decision to extend winter break and pivot to online-only learning for two days, which caused outrage among parents and community members.
“We recognize this week has affected our scholars, families, and staff in many ways,” Jenkins said. “We appreciate our school community’s patience and understanding. Although we prefer our scholars to be connecting in person with teachers and staff while learning in our classrooms, this necessary pause strengthened our ability to sustain remaining open safely.”
Over the past week the district reviewed local health metrics and trends, spoke with its medical advisers, acquired a “sustainable supply” of personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests and PCR tests and updated its contact tracing procedures — to now contact only district students and staff who test positive as well as any of their immediate family members — in an anticipated significant increase in cases and staff shortages, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.
The district is strongly encouraging students and staff to get tested prior to returning to classrooms on Monday, and for students to get vaccinated with a booster shot if they are eligible and have not yet been inoculated.
Staff absences remain a districtwide concern as the omicron variant continues to set case-count records locally and nationally, LeMonds said, adding it is possible a school or classroom might close due to inadequate staffing.
Kim Sanchez, a parent of four Madison students, said her family is “so happy to hear in-person (learning) starts again Monday.”
“We are all fully vaccinated and boosted and feel in-person school should be the priority,” she said. “Last year we were fully supportive of virtual schooling but we feel we have done our part and vaccinated ourselves and our kids and we need to find a way to make in-person school work. If that means having to close specific classrooms or schools temporarily that have staffing issues or high numbers so be it. But forcing the entire district virtual should not be the answer anymore.”
But Shanta Hood, a parent of a Lowell Elementary School student, said she’s nervous about the decision amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I get we all have to pay bills and we want our kids back in school learning, but when we have kids going to school after they just announced the hospital beds are at capacity, like, come on now,” she said. “I just pray everyone stays safe, continues to take safety measures the best way they can, and stays home when they are feeling ill.”
Michelle Ellinger Linley, a parent of two high school students and one middle schooler, said she and her family experienced a moment of panic akin to a trauma response when they heard schools were closing last week. But, once she found out the pivot was due to staffing struggles, the decision made sense, she said.
“It’s equally confusing that they’re coming back, now that I am aware of the staff absences going into next week,” she said. “How are they going to function with a lack of staffing?”
Cause for pivot
Jenkins cited the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases in his decision last week to move classes back online this week, saying public health experts expect cases to peak in mid- to late January.
The jump in cases had a significant impact on district staffing at many schools and severely limited the availability of tests and personal protective equipment, LeMonds said.
Ellen Wald, chair of the UW Health Department of Pediatrics and medical adviser to the district, told the board at a special meeting Wednesday that adequate staff is critical to keeping schools open. If transmission begins to occur in school buildings, the district can tweak its protocols surrounding masks, distancing or mealtimes, but staffing remains the critical factor in determining whether schools need to close.
Tracey Caradine, the district’s chief of human resources, said Friday the district has had more absences this year than pre-pandemic and is having trouble finding substitute teachers to cover those absences. Between 43% and 50% of the absences were unable to be filled with substitute teachers throughout the fall semester.
Over the last five in-person school years, the district had an average of 650 substitute teachers to cover absences. This year that number has dropped to 391, with 84 of those substitute teachers also covering absences in other districts.
Next week, Caradine is anticipating 547 absences among staff, with 193 of those unfilled as of Wednesday, though, she said, those numbers could change.
Elsewhere
Wisconsin’s largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, also delayed students’ return to classrooms after the holiday break because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19. The district, with roughly 75,000 students, says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Monday.
The Beloit School District canceled classes Monday due to a bus driver shortage, but classes resumed Tuesday — though transportation challenges were possible through the week.
Most students across Dane County, outside of Madison, returned to their classrooms Monday. Superintendents at several districts said any pivot to online-only learning would hinge on the number of cases and the level of staffing they’re able to provide.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…