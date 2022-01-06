Madison students will return to classrooms Jan. 10

Madison School District students will return to classrooms on Jan. 10, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced Thursday.
The announcement came a week after the district’s last-minute decision to extend winter break and pivot to online-only learning for two days, which caused outrage among parents and community members.
“We recognize this week has affected our scholars, families, and staff in many ways,” Jenkins said. “We appreciate our school community's patience and understanding. Although we prefer our scholars to be connecting in-person with teachers and staff while learning in our classrooms, this necessary pause strengthened our ability to sustain remaining open safely.”
Over the past week the district reviewed local health metrics and trends relating to the virus; received guidance from its medical advisors; acquired a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment, rapid antigen tests, and PCR tests; modified its contact tracing strategy due to an anticipated significant increase in cases and planned for staff shortages, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement.
The district is strongly encouraging students and staff to get tested prior to returning to classrooms on Monday, and for students to get vaccinated with a booster shot if they are eligible and have not yet been inoculated.
Staff absences remain a district-wide concern as the omicron variant continues to set case-count records locally and nationally, LeMonds said, and it is possible for a school or a classroom to close due to staffing levels as the pandemic continues.
Cause for pivot
Jenkins cited the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant in his decision last week to move classes back online, saying that public health experts expect cases to peak in mid- to late January.
The spike in positive cases had a significant impact on district staffing at many schools and severely limited the availability of testing resources and personnel protective equipment, LeMonds said.
Ellen Wald, chair of the UW-Health Department of Pediatrics and medical advisor to the district, told the board during a special meeting Wednesday that adequate staff is critical to keeping schools open. If transmission begins to occur in school buildings, the district can tweak mask, distancing or mealtime protocol, but staffing remains the critical factor in determining whether schools need to close.
Tracey Caradine, the district’s chief of human resources, said Friday the district has had more absences this year than pre-pandemic and is having trouble finding substitute teachers to cover those absences. Between 43% and 50% of the absences were unable to be filled with substitute teachers throughout the fall semester.
Over the last five in-person school years, the district had an average of 650 substitute teachers to cover absences. This year that number has dropped to 391, with 84 of those substitute teachers also covering absences in other districts.
Next week, Caradine is anticipating 547 absences among staff, with 193 of those unfilled as of Wednesday, though, she said, those numbers could change.
Outside of Madison
Wisconsin’s largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, announced Monday it will also delay students’ return to classrooms after the holiday break because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The district, with roughly 75,000 students, says its goal is to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
The Beloit School District canceled classes Monday due to a bus driver shortage, but classes resumed on Tuesday — though transportation challenges could continue throughout the week.
Most students across Dane County, outside of Madison, returned to their classrooms on Monday. Superintendents at several districts said any pivot to online-only learning would hinge on the number of cases and the level of staffing they’re able to provide.
