Madison School District students will have to put in some asynchronous learning hours starting in April to compensate for snow days.

Asynchronous learning means that students work independently at home on assigned work.

The school district announced on Friday that grades K-12 will be asked to complete an hour of asynchronous learning on Mondays, which are early-release days, starting the week of April 3 and continuing through the end of the school year.

In addition, Monday, April 10, will be a full day of asynchronous learning for K-12.

"In February, we announced changes to our school calendar as a result of two weather-related closures," district administration wrote in an email to families. "Since that announcement, school districts in the greater Madison area experienced two additional weather-related closures, which have required MMSD to make additional calendar changes in order to build-back lost instructional time."

The school district promised to provide additional information and guidance in the coming weeks.

"In the event there are additional unanticipated school closures, the district will be exploring virtual and asynchronous options moving forward," the email said.

State law requires schools to provide a minimum number of school days and amount of instruction time. School districts typically build in some time in their calendars for weather-related closures. But if they have to cancel additional days, that instructional time needs to be made up somewhere.

Madison previously announced that Friday, May 26, 2023, would be changed to a full-instructional day for grades 4K-12 to compensate for an earlier snow day.