With six weather-related closures already this winter, Madison students will be in the classroom two additional days during the second semester, start the day earlier and leave school later.
Looking to make up lost time, the Madison School District put out its plan Thursday to get students to the state-required annual instructional hours with various changes for elementary, middle and high school students.
At middle and high schools, the staff-only day on March 18 will become a regular school day, and the academic year will be extended to make the last day of school June 12.
Secondary students are also to expect seven more minutes to each day beginning Feb. 25. The school day will begin two minutes earlier and students will be released five minutes later than normal for the rest of the year.
There won't be schedule changes to the Metro Transit buses that children take to school in the morning, so students will have less buffer time between getting to the building and when the first bell rings, according to the Madison School District.
Afternoon Metro Transit bus routes to take kids home will be shifted by five minutes to adjust for the later release.
Elementary students, except for 4-year-old kindergarten, will also be at school on March 18, which will be an early release day. For all elementary students, including 4-year-old kindergarten learners, the last day of school is now June 12.
Starting Feb. 25, 11 minutes will be added to the end of the day for elementary students, and Badger Bus routes will be adjusted to reflect the change. Also beginning Feb. 25, the morning 4K program is set to dismiss six minutes later, and the afternoon 4K will start six minutes later than current and dismiss five minute later.
The School District already had students show up to classes for a previously scheduled staff-only day last Friday to begin making up time.
The state Department of Public Instruction requires a minimum number of annual instructional hours: 437 for kindergarten, 1,050 for grades one through six, and 1,137 for grades seven through 12.