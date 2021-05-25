Madison students plan LGBTQ+ 'Breaking the Silence' rally for Thursday

A student-led rally Thursday afternoon will call on Madison Metropolitan School District leaders to create a more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students.
The “Breaking the Silence Rally” will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Doyle Administration Building and feature a variety of speakers from the LGBTQ+ community, including students. Initially planned as part of the commemoration of the annual “Day of Silence” last month, the students organizing the event moved it back because some of the speakers, especially those of minority groups, were unable to make the original time.
Co-organizer Amira Pierotti, a junior at Memorial High School, said the rally can now serve as a reminder that listening to LGBTQ+ youth is a year-round need.
“The title is one of the only things that’s changed,” they said. “Instead of it being on the Day of Silence, it’s a continuation of this need to end the silencing of LGBTQ+ youth.”
The students will share a list of three demands of the district at the event, which the students stressed would include physical distancing and mask-wearing.
First, they will state “MMSD must prioritize LGBTQ+ and BIPOC representation in curriculum.” Amira said generally “there is very little recognition that LGBTQ+ folks exist and have contributed to societies across the globe throughout history in any class,” and when there is, “they’re almost always white, they’re almost always (cisgender), and they’re almost always cis men.”
The second demand is that the district “speak up instead of remaining silent when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues.” It’s especially important right now as the state Legislature debates bills that would ban transgender athletes from competing with the gender they identify as in sports.
While the district has publicly shared a position statement against the bills, the organizers feel the district waited too long to respond, suggesting more proactive outreach is necessary when issues like this come up.
Finally, they will demand that “MMSD must provide comprehensive and affirming support and resources for LGBTQ+ students,” including locker room and restroom access, prioritizing mental health and educating staff about LGBTQ+ so they are equipped to support their students.
School Board president Ali Muldrow is expected to be among the speakers and superintendent Carlton Jenkins is expected to attend, district LGBTQIA+ Lead Sherie Hohs said. Memorial senior and co-organizer Melanie Golden said district leaders being present at events like this is “incredible.”
“It’s nice to hear people that are a lot more in charge of policy change or are a little more influential are focused on the issues that you're focused on and willing to align themselves and listen,” Melanie said.
The rally will be livestreamed on the Memorial Gender Equity Association’s Instagram page, @jmmgenderequityassociation. Student organizers said that whether someone can attend in-person, watch online or even just check in for 10 minutes, it will be meaningful.
“A like, a comment saying ‘great job,’ that can be so affirming to youth who especially right now feel so isolated,” Amira said.
Melanie said a good turnout would be “invaluable to furthering the rights and voices of LGBTQ+ youth.”
“This is a really simple way for you to be able to show that you stand behind the students in your district, or even if you aren’t in the district, just to show your support for a group of people who need that,” Melanie said. “It’ll show the district that they need to be more involved and also that this is something that’s important to community members.”
For Hohs, who works on these issues at a district level, seeing students organize this sort of event is “the dream.”
“We have so many brilliant, empowered young people who are ready and willing to take on the world,” Hohs said. “I’m thrilled that we have these activists that are so dedicated.”
At some point, however, she said it’s not students' job to keep advocating for themselves.
“I value youth voice more than anything, but it’s the adults’ job, it’s our job to do this work in our school district,” she said. “On Thursday we need to make sure that we hear them and that then we act.”
