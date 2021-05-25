Madison students plan LGBTQ+ 'Breaking the Silence' rally for Thursday

“This is a really simple way for you to be able to show that you stand behind the students in your district, or even if you aren’t in the district, just to show your support for a group of people who need that,” Melanie said. “It’ll show the district that they need to be more involved and also that this is something that’s important to community members.”

For Hohs, who works on these issues at a district level, seeing students organize this sort of event is “the dream.”

“We have so many brilliant, empowered young people who are ready and willing to take on the world,” Hohs said. “I’m thrilled that we have these activists that are so dedicated.”

At some point, however, she said it’s not students' job to keep advocating for themselves.

“I value youth voice more than anything, but it’s the adults’ job, it’s our job to do this work in our school district,” she said. “On Thursday we need to make sure that we hear them and that then we act.”

