Madison students in grades K4-2 can return to classrooms in March, district says

Madison School District students in grades 4K-2 will begin returning to classrooms in a phased approach starting March 9, the district announced Wednesday.
Kindergartners will be the first to return to school buildings on March 9, followed by first- and second-graders on March 16 and 4K students on March 23.
Online learning will continue to be an option for all families, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in a statement.
“Thank you for your continued collaboration, patience and support over the past year as we have navigated the COVID-19 global health pandemic and worked to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” he said.
Madison Teachers Inc., the teachers union, declined to comment on the district’s plan after a board meeting Wednesday night.
District families will receive a survey next week to indicate whether they plan to return their students to classrooms or continue learning online.
“The information (the survey) provides will help us better prepare and plan for our phased return to in-person instruction,” Jenkins said.
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 data in Dane County and will determine whether to bring older grades back to school buildings at a later date. The data include requirements and recommendations set by Public Health Madison and Dane County, intentions of district families and students, as well as staff availability.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend meeting and maintaining a 14-day average of 78 new county cases per day or fewer for four consecutive weeks to open schools for grades 4K-2; 63 new cases for grades 3-5; and 43 new cases for grades 6-12.
As of Tuesday, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day was 102 according to the city-county health department.
According to surveys conducted by the district, the percentage of Madison families that prefer in-person or hybrid learning for their 4K-2 grade student is 41%, which is higher than the 33% benchmark set by the district.
Parents divided
Andrea Land, a parent of 4K and third-grade students, said her family is thrilled by the news that grades 4K-2 will be given the option to return to classrooms in March.
Land is an organizer with Open Dane County Public and Private Schools and Bring Kids Back, two movements aimed at getting children back into classrooms after buildings closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been pushing the board and administration pretty frequently over the past few months,” she said. “I don’t expect all families to go back. What I’m celebrating and what we’re celebrating in my family today is that there is an option for us to go back.”
She was in support of closing schools at the beginning of the pandemic and keeping them closed in the fall when COVID-19 cases soared across Wisconsin, but changed her perspective after reading studies that showed classroom spread to be less prevalent than community spread.
Land’s son, a third-grader at Crestwood Elementary, hopes he’ll be able to return to the classroom soon.
“My son has trouble focusing and paying attention,” she said of online learning. “Once the novelty wore off, he became agitated, frustrated and angry, as well as depressed. … He went from being a happy, well-adjusted kid to struggling with the isolation.”
Land said she recognizes there’s a risk associated with sending teachers back into the classrooms but believes proper mitigation efforts will be enough to keep staff and students safe.
Other parents and staff members are questioning the timing of the return to classrooms.
Ali Bottorff, a parent of a first-grader at Sandburg Elementary and a teenager at East High School, said she will keep her children learning online for the rest of the school year.
“I know (her first-grader) would probably be doing better in person because she would have someone there to redirect her, but I would rather her be behind a little bit next year rather than to be shopping for a little pink coffin,” Bottorff said.
Sarah Jedd, a parent of four Madison students, including a second-grader, agreed that it is too soon to send children back to classrooms.
“Why now? We’ve all been home for so long, things are still pretty bad, but a vaccine is on the horizon. Why not wait?” she said. “It seems like the school district is telling us that some people are expendable and they’re OK with it.”
Shots for teachers
Educators in Wisconsin may be able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 1 as state vaccination efforts move into tier 1b, one week before Madison plans to reopen schools to grades K4-2, but health officials noted March 1 is a target date and could change depending on vaccine stock.
Some school staff, including district nurses and those over 65, are in tier 1a and already qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jay Affeldt, executive director of student and staff support, said the district had essential workers in person at sites such as MSCR Cares throughout the pandemic who are still waiting to be vaccinated. Staff who had been working in person throughout the pandemic will be prioritized when the state moves to tier 1b. Elementary staff will be vaccinated immediately after that, followed by middle school staff, then high school staff, then central office staff followed by substitute teachers.
“At this point, we’re anticipating all of our staff coming back” to teach and support grades 4K-2 starting on March 9, Jenkins said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. If staff members have specific issues that would prevent them from returning, they’ll have the opportunity to connect with the district human resources office to gain support, he said.
“Our HR team is standing by to support them in any way that they need,” said Deirdre Hargrove-Krieghoff, chief of human resources for the district.
Just before the district announced its decision in January to remain in online-only learning for the third quarter, MTI surveyed its members about returning to classrooms. According to the survey results, 94% of respondents did not feel comfortable with returning to classrooms.
Jenkins said the district worked with the teachers union throughout the decision to reopen classrooms.
Staff will be given three weeks before opening up to students to coordinate with building leaders and to set up their classrooms.
District leaders will hold a Facebook Livestream on Thursday at 6 p.m. to allow for families to ask questions and get real-time responses from the administration.
Families who have questions about the current reopening plan are encouraged to visit the district’s reopening webpage at www.madison.k12.wi.us/reopening-plan and contact their student’s principal. More detailed information will be sent out to families starting next week.
“As part of our commitment, we will continue to refine our virtual learning instructional delivery model, and pay close attention to the social-emotional well-being of our students, staff and families,” Jenkins said.
