Madison students in grades K4-2 can return to classrooms in March, district says

She was in support of closing schools at the beginning of the pandemic and keeping them closed in the fall when COVID-19 cases soared across Wisconsin, but changed her perspective after reading studies that showed classroom spread to be less prevalent than community spread.

Land’s son, a third-grader at Crestwood Elementary, hopes he’ll be able to return to the classroom soon.

“My son has trouble focusing and paying attention,” she said of online learning. “Once the novelty wore off, he became agitated, frustrated and angry, as well as depressed. … He went from being a happy, well-adjusted kid to struggling with the isolation.”

Land said she recognizes there’s a risk associated with sending teachers back into the classrooms but believes proper mitigation efforts will be enough to keep staff and students safe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other parents and staff members are questioning the timing of the return to classrooms.

Ali Bottorff, a parent of a first-grader at Sandburg Elementary and a teenager at East High School, said she will keep her children learning online for the rest of the school year.