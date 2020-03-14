Madison students ‘hurt,’ understanding after field trip cancelations for coronavirus

Clark Atlanta University is the dream college of East High School seniors Deniye Mitchell and Nevaehia Boston.

Neither has visited the campus, but for the past year, the president and vice president of the school’s Black Student Union have been fundraising and organizing toward the annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities trip that happens each spring break.

Tuesday, they found out it was canceled as the Madison Metropolitan School District prohibited school-sponsored out-of-state travel amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I was hurt,” Nevaehia said Friday.

That’s a common sentiment among students who had trips planned, including the DECA group from West, which was supposed to attend a conference in Tennessee in early May to compete with teams from around the world. They hadn’t received an official cancelation as of Thursday because of the lateness of the conference, but Friday organizers canceled it in response to an increasing number of schools saying they could not attend.

Senior Naia Marten, who was in DECA all four years of high school, called the news “disappointing,” but said they “kind of knew” when they were competing at the state conference earlier this month it was a possibility.