Hundreds of students at Madison schools walked out of class Friday morning demanding school and district officials offer specific trainings and clear policies regarding sexual assault.

“We need help on where to go, we need support for our students,” East High School senior TaMaya Travis said. “We need to feel safe in our school, and we don’t feel safe.”

At East, it was the second rally focused on the subject of sexual assault this week. Wednesday, hundreds walked out to show support for the victim of an alleged sexual assault at a party following the homecoming dance last weekend.

On Friday, students focused on broader policy demands. Students began planning the rally after an assembly last week in which they said principal Sean Leavy did not address their questions on sexual assault and the Behavior Education Plan clearly.

“That’s when the principal said something entirely inappropriate, and that’s when this whole thing erupted,” East senior and student council president Gordon Allen said.

Leavy apologized for the assembly in an email to the school community Wednesday morning, hours before the walkout in support of the victim in the weekend incident.

“My response was too technical and did not meet the needs of our students and staff,” Leavy wrote. “Our team would like to thank the students who lifted their voices to challenge me to clarify my response. It takes a tremendous amount of courage to engage figures of authority and I am extremely proud of our students who have shown so much resolve in stating their concerns.”

Students at each of the four comprehensive high schools walked out Friday, and a group of La Follette students is planning a weeklong focus on the issue of sexual assault later this month. At East, students chanted, “No justice, no peace; no rapists at East” and “hey hey, ho ho, sexual violence has got to go” as they listened to their peers talk about the importance of better policies from the district.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but put out a statement on Thursday morning following Wednesday’s walkout.

“We would like to thank MMSD School students who continue to lift their voices this week and over the years on sexual violence policies and protocols,” the statement said. “It takes a tremendous amount of courage to engage adults in positions of authority, and we are extremely proud of our students who, through their advocacy and resolve, made their voices heard.”

Leavy was in the crowd of students Friday, as well, though he and other high school principals around the district sent emails encouraging parents to tell their children not to participate in the walkouts. Each email was nearly identical and noted that the event was “not school-sponsored.”

“Honoring students' perspectives is something we value at East,” the East version, signed by Leavy, states. “Hearing the voices of our scholars provides an important opportunity for growth as we continue to refine policies and protocols.

“While we commend our students who continue to lift their voices on dismantling cultures of sexual violence, we ask you to encourage your student to stay in school during the school day on Friday so they do not negatively impact their instructional time.”

Students who organized the East event were disappointed in the message from the principals.

“Our voices should not be silenced especially on something that's happening on campus,” said East senior Lilyian Jenkins. “It's important that we were able to be here today, and we're just grateful that Mr. Leavy hasn't shut us down yet, if I'm being honest.”

TaMaya did not appreciate Leavy’s presence at the rally Friday, either, suggesting that he should instead focus on how to better support the students when they come to him with concerns or allegations. Gordon said Leavy “can be out here all he wants.”

“But I hope he’s listening,” Gordon said. “I hope he’s actually taking heed to what we’re saying and that after this he actually decides to hold himself accountable and start taking action on our demands.”

Speakers at the event included State Sen. Melissa Agard, who praised the students’ efforts.

“You all are changing the narrative and you are saving lives,” Agard said. “You are supporting one another in a way that the adults in the building need to be hearing. Do not stop until change occurs.”

Students make demands

Students at the East rally had a list of demands they shared on Instagram and during the event:

Education for staff and students on sexual misconduct

Clear protocols given to everybody on how to report and what will happen after reporting

School district to commit to holding perpetrators accountable and to allow for suspensions of more than five days prior to expulsion

District commits to supporting victims. This means providing resources and allowing students to research resources like the Rape Crisis Center on their MMSD issued Chromebooks.

State law allows for suspensions only up to five days unless an expulsion hearing has been set.

MMSD’s Behavior Education Plan for high school students includes a provision that states “Consequences may apply to behavior that occur outside the school day and off school property only if that conduct endangers the property, health or safety of others at school or under the supervision of a school authority or endangers the property, health or safety of any employee or school board member of the District.”

Under the BEP, engaging in non-consensual sexual intercourse is a “Level 5” offense, which results in a student being recommended for expulsion from school.

Those who spoke with the media said the next communication from the district needed to include concrete steps.

“I don’t want to hear anything besides what they’re going to do to meet our demands,” Gordon said. “What action steps are they going to take to address sexual assault cases, current and previous ones, and what they’re going to do to make sure all staff members and students understand the importance of consent as well as how to go about reporting sexual assault.”

Senior Whitman Bottari said the Gender Equity Club, of which she’s president, has been working on trainings on sexual assault for students and staff for over a year. She said last year, part of their training for teachers was cut because “the school didn’t want us to admit that sexual assaults had happened.”

“Students at East need to know what sexual assault, harassment are and we need to have open and clear discussions about them,” Whitman said. “We need to stop silencing kids who speak up. Action needs to be taken.

“Every student at East needs to know exactly how to report and the steps that will happen after they report.”

Support around the district

Students at other schools around the Madison Metropolitan School District joined in the walkout Friday morning to show support for the East group’s demands.

TaMaya said organizers heard about multiple elementary and middle school walkouts in addition to those at the high schools.

“I am in awe of the support that we have gotten (from others),” TaMaya said. “Originally this was just supposed to be an East walkout, and then other schools picked it up and were like, ‘We need to stand with them because not only has (East) failed them, but La Follette has failed their students, Memorial has failed their students, West has failed their students.’”

Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones issued a statement in support of the advocacy of East students, families and staff to “seriously address” the events of the past week.

“While the last seven days have been particularly painful for our children and staff because of recent actions and words, we must also recognize that this pain is deeply ingrained in our society’s historical mindset to ignore the misogyny inherent in our social systems, our education system’s inability to discuss sexual violence and consent in a thorough way, and our systemic tendencies to be reactive to sexual assault instead of being proactive,” the statement said. “Make no mistake about it, what has surfaced at East is part of a societal mindset that impacts the cultures and climates in all of our MMSD schools and community spaces.”

MTI’s statement acknowledged the district’s efforts to partner with the Rape Crisis Center to support students and advocated that partnership “include significant training for all staff around trauma-informed practices, rebuilding with students, staff, and community members a district-wide culture that emphasizes positive consent and body autonomy, as well as a more transparent, culturally-relevant, and robust process when sexual harm has occurred, both on school property and outside of school property.”

“We also call on MMSD and East High School leadership to take all student and staff-recommended steps to repair the most recent harm,” the statement said.

Amira Pierotti and Awa Phatty, who helped organize the event at Memorial, said a couple hundred students attended the walk out there and they were “really engaged,” with many sharing that they learned something.

“I was really just touched by the amount of students that came out because it really does make school feel more comfortable and knowing that there's all these students out here who understand what you're going through and are willing to listen,” Awa said. “The support from our student body was amazing because it does make everybody feel more comfortable going to school here.”

Awa said that the “starting point” for their event was the situation at East, but that sexual misconduct cases happen everywhere. Amira said they hope “first and foremost” to see improved transparency from the district on its policies regarding sexual misconduct.

“We need to stop perpetuating the idea that sexual assault only happens when we hear about it or when we hear about it in the quote-unquote right context, which often dismisses survivors’ stories if they don’t go to the police,” Amira said. “Just remembering that this is just one drop in the bucket and we need to make sure that we are supporting everyone, including those who remain anonymous.”

